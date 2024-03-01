ZURICH (dpa-AFX) - The slump in Bayer's share price since the beginning of the year is likely to lead to its removal from the Stoxx Europe 50 in March. According to analyst Pankaj Gupta of the bank JPMorgan, the reason is that the agrochemical and pharmaceutical company has breached the retention criteria for two months. No changes are expected in the Eurozone's leading index, the EuroStoxx 50.

According to the fast-exit rule applicable to this review, a company is removed from the 50-stock, mixed-currency European index as soon as it is ranked 75th or worse in the ranking of the corresponding largest European companies twice in a row.

The index provider Stoxx Ltd., which belongs to Deutsche Borse, will publish its next list at the beginning of March. Should Bayer be relegated, the change would take effect on Friday, March 8. Gupta sees the Spanish bank BBVA or the Italian bank Unicredit as potential successors.

After a months-long slide, Bayer shares are currently trading at around 28 euros, their lowest level since 2005. On the stock market, the company has a market capitalization of just 27.6 billion euros. That is not even half as much as the Group paid for the takeover of US agricultural chemicals giant Monsanto in 2018.

With the purchase, the Leverkusen-based company, under its former CEO Werner Baumann, had also brought numerous US legal disputes about the alleged cancer risks of weed killers containing glyphosate into the company. These have already cost many billions and there is no end in sight. In addition, a pharmaceutical study with a promising drug that was supposed to compensate for lost sales caused by expiring patents for current bestsellers flopped at the end of 2023.

Index changes are particularly important for funds that replicate indices in real terms, such as physically replicating ETFs. They then have to be rebalanced accordingly, which can have a short-term impact on share prices./ck/jha/