In the weeds: How Bayer, U.S. govt teamed up against Thailand's glyphosate ban

* Thailand reversed ban on weedkiller chemical weeks after
announcing it
* Officials sought information from Bayer on Thai deputy
agriculture minister
* Ban on chemical would have stopped imports of crops grown
using
it
* Thailand dropped ban citing foreign trade impact, other
matters
BANGKOK, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Chemicals giant Bayer
and the U.S. government cooperated closely last year
to lobby Thailand to reverse its ban on glyphosate, used in the
company's controversial weedkiller Roundup, documents obtained
by an environmental group and reviewed by Reuters show.
The lobbying, including U.S. trade officials asking Bayer
for information on Thailand's deputy agriculture minister, is
detailed in more than 200 pages of partially redacted documents
and emails, some directly between U.S. officials and a Bayer
representative.
The documents were obtained under the U.S. Freedom of
Information Act by the Tucson, Arizona-based Center for
Biological Diversity, which shared them with Reuters.
Thailand eventually dropped plans to ban glyphosate a few
days before the ban was due to come into force in December 2019.
It had approved the restriction in October citing concerns over
the chemical's impact on human health.
Reuters was unable to determine the reasons for the reversal
or whether efforts by the United States and Bayer played a role
in Thailand's decision.
A government spokeswoman denied any foreign influence on the
reversal of the ban.
While regulators worldwide, including the U.S. Environmental
Protection Agency (EPA), have determined glyphosate to be safe,
Bayer agreed in June to settle nearly 100,000 U.S. lawsuits for
$10.9 billion, denying claims that Roundup caused cancer.
Thailand had initiated significant steps in August 2019 to
ban glyphosate and other chemicals widely deemed toxic to
humans. The World Health Organization's cancer research arm
classified glyphosate as "probably carcinogenic to humans" in
March 2015.
As Thailand considered the ban on glyphosate, Bayer kicked
off its lobbying effort. The Germany-headquartered firm, which
acquired U.S. Roundup maker Monsanto for $63 billion in 2018,
made an appeal for help arguing against the ban to the United
States Department of Agriculture (USDA) on Sept. 18 last year,
the documents reviewed by Reuters show.
CONSISTENT WITH LAWS, RULES -BAYER
In a statement to Reuters, Bayer said, "Our engagements with
all those in the public sector are routine, professional, and
consistent with all laws and regulations."
"The Thai authorities' reversal of the ban on glyphosate is
consistent with the science-based determinations by regulatory
bodies around the world."
Ratchada Dhanadirek, a spokeswoman for Thailand's
government, said the country supported safe agriculture and
prioritised farmers' and consumers' health, noting that
glyphosate was widely used internationally and there was no
viable alternative.
The Prime Minister's Office denied knowledge of the U.S. or
Bayer's lobbying efforts when asked to comment on the documents
reviewed by Reuters.
The Office of the U.S. Trade Representative (USTR) did not
respond to Reuters requests for comment on the documents and its
role in the reversal of the ban.
'FOCUS ON THE PM'
The documents show that deputy agriculture minister Mananya
Thaiset was identified in particular by Bayer as "seeking to
dramatically accelerate the imposition of a ban" on glyphosate
and other farm chemicals.
In July, before the documents were shared with Reuters,
Mananya said she was motivated to ban glyphosate and other
chemicals after attending many farmers' funerals in her previous
job as a mayor.
USTR officials discussed Mananya in an internal email chain
dated Oct. 22, the day that Thailand approved plans to ban
glyphosate, the documents show. In a separate email to Bayer, an
unidentified USTR official sought more information on her from
the chemicals company.
"Knowing what motivates her may help with USG (U.S.
government) counter-arguments" to reverse the ban, the official
wrote. "She has no record of being diehard advocate of organic
food and/or staunch environmentalist," Bayer's Senior Director
for International Government Affairs and Trade, Jim Travis,
replied.
Mananya couldn't be reached for comment on whether she had
been approached by Bayer or U.S. officials and her office
declined Reuters' requests for comment on the documents.
While Bayer and the USTR sought to understand the mindset of
Mananya, whom one USTR official described as "well-connected",
the documents make clear their main objective was access to the
prime minister.
In an emailed response to the USTR on Oct. 24, Bayer's
Travis said, "All efforts should be focused on the PM,"
referring to Thailand's Prime Minister, Prayuth Chan-ocha.
Prayuth could not be reached for comment on the documents.
He has rarely expressed his views publicly on the chemical ban.
After the glyphosate ban was reversed, he only said, he had "no
problem" with the decision.
GROWING MARKET
On Oct. 17, Ted McKinney, the USDA Under Secretary for Trade
and Foreign Agricultural Affairs, wrote to Prayuth, asking for a
postponement of the ban. Prayuth repeatedly declined to comment
on McKinney's letter when asked by reporters.
"The U.S. EPA ... has found that there are no risks to human
health when glyphosate is used in accordance with its current
label," a USDA spokesperson said in response to Reuters' request
for comment on the documents.
A ban on glyphosate would have meant grain grown using it
could not enter Thailand, denying U.S. exporters of bulk crops -
including soybeans and wheat - access to a market that, like
others in Southeast Asia, has grown massively from 2015 to
nearly $1 billion in value in 2019, U.S. data shows.
Despite the initial lobbying efforts, Thailand's National
Hazardous Substances Committee formally approved the ban on Oct.
22 with an effective start date in December.
U.S. officials continued their efforts as late as Nov. 26,
the documents show.
On Nov. 27, Thailand reversed course. A government committee
announced the country was abandoning the ban four days before it
was due to take effect, citing concerns over foreign trade
impact, alongside the impact on farmers and food and animal feed
industries.
(Reporting by Patpicha Tanakasempipat; Editing by Matthew
Tostevin and Kenneth Maxwell)