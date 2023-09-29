BONN (dpa-AFX) - Environment Minister Steffi Lemke is sticking to her plan to restrict substances such as so-called PFAS chemicals, despite criticism from industry. "PFAS are substances that accumulate in the environment. We find them all over the globe, in Antarctica, in the oceans, in the forests. And they can cause damage to health in the human body," the Green politician told Deutsche Presse-Agentur on the sidelines of the World Chemicals Conference in Bonn. "So it's absolutely clear that we have to find better solutions here." There is a need for "definite restrictions on these substances, which are very dangerous."

The PFAS group of chemicals is estimated to include more than 10,000 individual substances that are incorporated into everyday products such as anoraks, pans and cosmetics. In industry, they are used, for example, in seals, insulation or cables. Lithium-ion batteries for e-cars, for example, also rely on PFAS.

The European Union is discussing a possible ban on PFASs, which are also known as eternity chemicals because of their longevity. One proposal calls for transition periods, depending on the application. For a few areas, there would be unlimited exceptions. The decision will ultimately be made by the European Commission together with the EU member states.

Industry associations had warned against a comprehensive ban on PFAS chemicals. The ban under discussion in the EU would pose an enormous threat to high-tech industries such as medical or semiconductor technology, warned the mechanical engineering association VDMA and the German industry association for optics, photonics, analytical and medical technology Spectaris./svv/DP/zb