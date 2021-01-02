Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Bayer AG    BAYN   DE000BAY0017

BAYER AG

(BAYN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Mexico farm lobby blasts ban on GMO corn; organic growers welcome it

01/02/2021 | 09:37pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A farmer holds different types of corn cobs in Otzolotepec

MONTERREY, Mexico (Reuters) - Mexico's main agricultural lobby on Saturday criticized the government's decision to ban genetically modified corn, while organic growers hailed the move that should protect smaller farmers.

Mexico will "revoke and refrain from granting permits for the release of genetically modified corn seeds into the environment," stated a decree issued Thursday evening, which also mandated the phase out of GMO corn imports by 2024.

Proponents of GMO corn say the ban on domestic cultivation would limit the options of Mexican farmers, while phasing out its importation could imperil the food chain.

"The lack of access to production options puts us at a disadvantage compared to our competitors, such as corn farmers in the United States," said Laura Tamayo, spokeswoman for Mexico's National Farm Council.

"On the other hand, the import of genetically modified grain from the U.S. is essential for many products in the agrifood chain," added Tamayo, also a regional corporate director for Bayer, whose agrochemical unit Monsanto makes weedkiller Roundup and the GMO corn designed to survive application of the pesticide.

Opponents of genetically modified crops celebrated the ban.

"It's a huge victory," said Homero Blas, head of Mexico's Organic Producers' Society.

Opponents of GMO crops say they contaminate age-old native varieties of corn and encourage the use of dangerous pesticides that endanger public health and harm biodiversity.

Mexico is largely self-sufficient in white corn used to make the country's staple tortillas, but depends on imports of mostly GMO yellow corn from the United States for livestock feed.

It was unclear whether the decree will phase out imported GMO corn for livestock, or whether the rules will only apply to corn grown for human consumption.

The rules mandate a phase out by 2024 of the use of the herbicide glyphosate, used in Roundup, the same year that Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador leaves office.

Bayer agreed to pay as much as $10.9 billion to settle close to 100,000 U.S. lawsuits claiming that Roundup caused cancer.

(Reporting by Laura Gottesdiener; Editing by David Gregorio)

By Laura Gottesdiener


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BAYER AG -0.79% 48.155 Delayed Quote.0.00%
CORN FUTURES (C) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 2.00% 484 End-of-day quote.24.82%
FEEDER CATTLE?FUTURES (GF) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.32% 138.975 End-of-day quote.0.00%
LIVE CATTLE (LE) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.74% 112.95 End-of-day quote.0.00%
All news about BAYER AG
02:37aMexico farm lobby blasts ban on GMO corn; organic growers welcome it
RE
2020UNIVERSAL BIOSENSORS : Up 5% After Canadian Unit Secures Deal With Bayer
MT
2020PRESS RELEASE : Pfizer and BioNTech to Supply the -2-
DJ
2020BAYER : establishes Cell and Gene Therapy Platform to accelerate pharmaceutical ..
PU
2020LOGISTICS REPORT : Delivering More Doses; Crackdown on Alibaba; Peloton's Faster..
DJ
2020GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
2020LIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
2020PRESS RELEASE : Correction: Pfizer and BioNTech to -2-
DJ
2020PRESS RELEASE : Pfizer and BioNTech to Supply the -2-
DJ
2020GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Airbus, Walmart, Roche
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 42 048 M 51 356 M 51 356 M
Net income 2020 -10 167 M -12 418 M -12 418 M
Net Debt 2020 34 507 M 42 146 M 42 146 M
P/E ratio 2020 -4,35x
Yield 2020 4,52%
Capitalization 47 309 M 57 792 M 57 782 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,95x
EV / Sales 2021 1,92x
Nbr of Employees 100 618
Free-Float 100,0%
Chart BAYER AG
Duration : Period :
Bayer AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BAYER AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 61,37 €
Last Close Price 48,16 €
Spread / Highest target 76,5%
Spread / Average Target 27,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,48%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Werner Baumann Chairman-Management Board
Norbert Winkeljohann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Wolfgang U. Nickl Chief Financial Officer
Bijoy Sagar Chief Information Technology Officer
Paul Achleitner Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BAYER AG0.00%57 792
JOHNSON & JOHNSON0.00%414 310
ROCHE HOLDING AG0.00%298 507
NOVARTIS AG0.00%214 932
MERCK & CO., INC.0.00%206 957
PFIZER INC.0.00%204 605
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ