Mexico stalling GMO corn permits ahead of ban, says top farm lobby

MEXICO CITY, June 10 - Mexico is holding up import
permits for GMO corn, the head of the country's main farm lobby
told Reuters, saying the government intended to apply a GMO ban
to the grain used in animal feed despite contrasting comments by
a top U.S. official.
In an interview, National Farm Council President Juan
Cortina said among hundreds of agricultural product import
permits awaiting a resolution are at least eight for genetically
modified corn even though the ban is not set to go into effect
for three years.
"They're not giving us extensions, there haven't been any
administrative changes, they just don't respond," said Cortina,
referring to delays of up to two years from the health
ministry's sanitary protection agency COFEPRIS, responsible for
approving the permits.
COFEPRIS did not respond to a request for comment.
If the prohibition on GMO corn is implemented, it would
dramatically upend the current multibillion-dollar grains trade
between the United States and Mexico, forbidding some 16 million
tonnes of annual U.S. yellow corn exports to its southern
neighbor, nearly all of it GMO.
Late last year, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador issued
an executive order phasing out GMO corn and the herbicide
glyphosate by 2024, arguing that Mexico must attain food
self-sufficiency without using toxic chemicals.
Industry leaders on both sides of the border have since been
seeking clarity over how far-reaching the corn ban will be.
Cortina contradicted the assurance that U.S. Department of
Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said he received from his
Mexican counterpart that the prohibition would not be applied to
GMO corn used for livestock feed, saying he had not
received those assurances, and that he believed the government
had no plans for carve-outs.
"Ideologically charged" officials were fighting for a broad
interpretation, he said.
Cortina stressed that the lobby would fight against the
government-ordered phase-out of GMO corn as well as a widely
used weed killer in the courts despite a recent string of losses
in the courts.
He predicted that the legality of the ban will "probably"
ultimately be decided by the Supreme Court.
"We're fighting this in the courts and we're also fighting
it in talks with the government," said Cortina, who argues the
policy will impose higher costs and is not supported by science.
Judges have so far sided with the government against legal
complaints to stop the decree.. However, Cortina
said more than a dozen challenges launched by the National Farm
Council as well as companies including German pharmaceutical and
crop science giant Bayer AG will continue.
Earlier this year, Deputy Agriculture Minister Victor
Suarez, a key architect of the bans, told Reuters that GMO corn
and the glyphosate are dangerous and growing domestic output and
sustainable farm practices must be prioritized.
Cortina argued that decades of scientific research has shown
both GMO corn and glyphosate are safe, and warned of "huge
damage" to Mexico's trade relations with the United States if
the bans are fully implemented.
Cortina noted that many of the permit delays have also
prevented shipments of glyphosate even though the text of the
planned ban states the government will first develop an
alternative.
While Mexico's science agency CONACYT has issued guidance on
how glyphosate imports will be reduced this year, Cortina says
no such guidance has been provided for GMO corn.
He said Mexican grains buyers, especially the country's
massive livestock sector, will not be able to replace current
import volumes with alternative supplies by 2024.
