Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Bayer AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BAYN   DE000BAY0017

BAYER AG

(BAYN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Mexico stalling GMO corn permits ahead of ban, says top farm lobby

06/10/2021 | 01:34pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Adds comments by head of farm lobby, details)

MEXICO CITY, June 10 - Mexico is holding up import permits for GMO corn, the head of the country's main farm lobby told Reuters, saying the government intended to apply a GMO ban to the grain used in animal feed despite contrasting comments by a top U.S. official.

In an interview, National Farm Council President Juan Cortina said among hundreds of agricultural product import permits awaiting a resolution are at least eight for genetically modified corn even though the ban is not set to go into effect for three years.

"They're not giving us extensions, there haven't been any administrative changes, they just don't respond," said Cortina, referring to delays of up to two years from the health ministry's sanitary protection agency COFEPRIS, responsible for approving the permits.

COFEPRIS did not respond to a request for comment.

If the prohibition on GMO corn is implemented, it would dramatically upend the current multibillion-dollar grains trade between the United States and Mexico, forbidding some 16 million tonnes of annual U.S. yellow corn exports to its southern neighbor, nearly all of it GMO.

Late last year, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador issued an executive order phasing out GMO corn and the herbicide glyphosate by 2024, arguing that Mexico must attain food self-sufficiency without using toxic chemicals.

Industry leaders on both sides of the border have since been seeking clarity over how far-reaching the corn ban will be.

Cortina contradicted the assurance that U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said he received from his Mexican counterpart that the prohibition would not be applied to GMO corn used for livestock feed, saying he had not received those assurances, and that he believed the government had no plans for carve-outs.

"Ideologically charged" officials were fighting for a broad interpretation, he said.

Cortina stressed that the lobby would fight against the government-ordered phase-out of GMO corn as well as a widely used weed killer in the courts despite a recent string of losses in the courts.

He predicted that the legality of the ban will "probably" ultimately be decided by the Supreme Court.

"We're fighting this in the courts and we're also fighting it in talks with the government," said Cortina, who argues the policy will impose higher costs and is not supported by science.

Judges have so far sided with the government against legal complaints to stop the decree.. However, Cortina said more than a dozen challenges launched by the National Farm Council as well as companies including German pharmaceutical and crop science giant Bayer AG will continue.

Earlier this year, Deputy Agriculture Minister Victor Suarez, a key architect of the bans, told Reuters that GMO corn and the glyphosate are dangerous and growing domestic output and sustainable farm practices must be prioritized.

Cortina argued that decades of scientific research has shown both GMO corn and glyphosate are safe, and warned of "huge damage" to Mexico's trade relations with the United States if the bans are fully implemented.

Cortina noted that many of the permit delays have also prevented shipments of glyphosate even though the text of the planned ban states the government will first develop an alternative.

While Mexico's science agency CONACYT has issued guidance on how glyphosate imports will be reduced this year, Cortina says no such guidance has been provided for GMO corn.

He said Mexican grains buyers, especially the country's massive livestock sector, will not be able to replace current import volumes with alternative supplies by 2024. (Reporting by David Alire Garcia and Adriana Barrera in Mexico City Editing by Cassandra Garrison and Matthew Lewis)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BAYER AG 0.21% 53.12 Delayed Quote.10.08%
CORN FUTURES (C) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 1.58% 690.75 End-of-day quote.40.34%
CORTINA HOLDINGS LIMITED 4.00% 2.86 End-of-day quote.38.83%
FEEDER CATTLE?FUTURES (GF) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.17% 148.525 End-of-day quote.7.41%
LIVE CATTLE (LE) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.09% 117.5 End-of-day quote.3.94%
S&P GSCI CORN INDEX 0.49% 536.8421 Delayed Quote.35.43%
YRC WORLDWIDE INC. -0.62% 6.46 Delayed Quote.46.73%
All news about BAYER AG
01:34pBAYER  : Mexico stalling GMO corn permits ahead of ban, says top farm lobby
RE
12:56pMexico stalling GMO corn permits ahead of ban, says top farm lobby
RE
05:02aPRESS RELEASE : Tele Columbus AG: PYUR Business data centre in Leipzig successfu..
DJ
03:41aDGAP-PVR : Bayer Aktiengesellschaft: Release -2-
DJ
03:41aBAYER AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpH..
EQ
02:00aPRESS RELEASE : Pfizer and BioNTech to Provide 500 -3-
DJ
06/09GSK consumer arm confident that growth, cash flow will help with debt
RE
06/09BAYER  : BlueRock Therapeutics Announces First Patient Dosed with DA01 in Phase ..
AQ
06/09BAYER  : to advance two first-of-its-kind cell and gene therapies for Parkinson'..
AQ
06/08BAYER  : to advance two first-of-its-kind cell and gene therapies for Parkinson'..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 41 349 M 50 316 M 50 316 M
Net income 2021 3 593 M 4 373 M 4 373 M
Net Debt 2021 38 658 M 47 042 M 47 042 M
P/E ratio 2021 15,5x
Yield 2021 3,82%
Capitalization 52 078 M 63 363 M 63 373 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,19x
EV / Sales 2022 2,07x
Nbr of Employees 99 329
Free-Float 100,0%
Chart BAYER AG
Duration : Period :
Bayer AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BAYER AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 64,63 €
Last Close Price 53,01 €
Spread / Highest target 60,3%
Spread / Average Target 21,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -51,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Werner Baumann Chairman-Management Board
Wolfgang U. Nickl Chief Financial Officer
Norbert Winkeljohann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Bijoy Sagar Chief Information Technology Officer
Paul Achleitner Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BAYER AG10.08%63 464
JOHNSON & JOHNSON5.22%436 064
ROCHE HOLDING AG10.08%327 720
PFIZER, INC.8.15%222 844
NOVARTIS AG-1.67%206 147
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY33.85%205 440