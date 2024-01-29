Amazon, iRobot Abandon Deal Amid Regulatory Scrutiny

Amazon will pay Roomba maker a $94 million termination fee after the EU raised concerns that the tie-up would restrict competition in the robot vacuum cleaner market.

GM Went All In on EVs. Dealers Say Buyers Want Hybrids.

Some influential dealers are pressing General Motors to introduce hybrid models, worried they risk losing customers who aren't ready to make the switch to fully electric cars.

Archer Daniels Is S&P 500's Top Stock Monday. Intersegment Sales Won't 'Materially Affect' Results.

ADM expects to post fiscal 2023 earnings of more than $6.90 a share.

Tesla Expects Capital Expenditures to Decline After Fiscal 2024

Tesla targeted $10 billion in capital expenditures in the current fiscal year, but projected spending of $8 billion to $10 billion in fiscal 2025 and 2026.

Top Goldman Sachs Executive to Depart

Jim Esposito's exit removes a potential contender for president or CEO.

Toyota to Suspend Shipments of 10 Models

Toyota Motor will temporarily suspend shipments of 10 vehicle models after its sister company reported irregular certification tests for diesel engines.

Evergrande Was Once China's Biggest Property Developer. Now, It Has Been Ordered to Liquidate.

The breakup of the company, once China's top property developer by sales, is set to send a further shock wave through the country's struggling real-estate sector.

OpenAI's ChatGPT Might Have Broken EU Privacy Rules

Italy's privacy authority said it has filed a complaint against OpenAI for violating personal-data laws, the latest sign of tightening scrutiny of artificial-intelligence technology by regulators worldwide.

Bayer Shares Fall After Jury Orders $2.25 Billion in Damages in Roundup Case

Bayer shares slumped after the German pharmaceutical and agricultural company was ordered to pay $2.25 billion in damages in the latest setback in its legal battle over its Roundup weed killer.

Thomas Nides to Join Blackstone as Vice Chairman

The former Morgan Stanley executive and ambassador to Israel will focus on strategic initiatives and client relationships.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-29-24 1315ET