BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The European Commission initially failed to get sufficient approval from EU countries for a renewed authorization of the weedkiller glyphosate for another ten years. In a vote by representatives of the EU states on Friday, there was no qualified majority in favor of allowing the controversial agent to be used until the end of 2033. The Commission had published a corresponding proposal in September.

A qualified majority requires the approval of at least 55 percent of EU member states, representing at least 65 percent of the EU population.

Shares in glyphosate supplier Bayer were down 0.9 percent at midday in Frankfurt with the weak market.

Critics and supporters argue, among other things, whether glyphosate could be carcinogenic. In addition, dangers for the environment are in the room. An elaborate investigation by the European Food Safety Authority (Efsa) recently found no unacceptable dangers, but pointed to data gaps in several areas.

Among the aspects that were not conclusively clarified, according to Efsa, were nutritional risks to consumers and the assessment of risks to aquatic plants. With regard to species protection, the available information also did not allow for clear conclusions.

Glyphosate is also known as a total herbicide; it causes plants to die. Where glyphosate is sprayed, no grass, shrub or moss grows anymore. The product is used primarily in agriculture to keep a field free of weeds before crops are sown.

Now the renewal of the approval will be discussed further by an appeals committee in November. Changes to the commission's proposal are possible. If there is neither a qualified majority for nor against the proposal in the appeal committee, the EU Commission can decide on its own./mjm/DP/men