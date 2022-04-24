Norway's sovereign fund will vote to support Bayer management

OSLO, April 24 (Reuters) - Norway's $1.3 trillion wealth
fund will vote next week to support top management at German
drug and farm products maker Bayer AG, but will vote
against the remuneration package of CEO Werner Baumann, it said
on Sunday.
Shareholders will vote on April 29 at Bayer's annual general
meeting on whether or not to ratify the executive board's
business conduct during 2021, a standard procedure at German
AGMs.
The Norwegian fund owned 2.27% of Bayer's shares at the end
of 2021, valued at $1.19 billion, making it the company's fifth
largest shareholder according to Refinitiv data.
"The board is responsible for attracting the right CEO and
setting appropriate remuneration," Norges Bank Investment
Management (NBIM), which operates the fund, said in a statement.
It cited the need for a "substantial proportion of annual
remuneration" to be provided as shares locked in for five to 10
years, transparency to avoid "unacceptable outcomes" and that
all benefits should have a clear business rationale.
While the AGM vote is largely symbolic, with no bearing on
management's liability or tenure, it is nevertheless seen as a
key gauge of investor sentiment.
Baumann, whose contract as CEO runs until 2024, is under
pressure to boost return on investment which has been lagging
that of its rivals following the $63 billion takeover of agri
business Monsanto in 2018.
Bayer's shares tumbled in the months that followed the
acquisition when jurors found Monsanto liable in several U.S.
lawsuits for not warning of alleged cancer risks linked to its
weedkiller Roundup.
The Norwegian fund joined a majority of shareholders at the
2019 AGM in rebuking Bayer's management, but did, however, give
its backing to Baumann and his team for the following two years.
(Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche and
Emelia Sithole-Matarise)