Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Bayer AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BAYN   DE000BAY0017

BAYER AG

(BAYN)
  Report
Delayed Xetra  -  04/22 11:39:48 am EDT
66.18 EUR   -0.18%
05:34aNorway's sovereign fund will vote to support Bayer management
RE
04/22Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings to Boost Agricultural Biologicals Capabilities Through Collaboration, Transactions With Bayer
MT
04/22Bayer, Ginkgo Bioworks To Collaborate On Sustainable Fertilizer Products
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Norway's sovereign fund will vote to support Bayer management

04/24/2022 | 05:34am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The headquarters of German pharmaceutical and chemical maker Bayer AG is pictured in Leverkusen

OSLO, April 24 (Reuters) - Norway's $1.3 trillion wealth fund will vote next week to support top management at German drug and farm products maker Bayer AG, but will vote against the remuneration package of CEO Werner Baumann, it said on Sunday.

Shareholders will vote on April 29 at Bayer's annual general meeting on whether or not to ratify the executive board's business conduct during 2021, a standard procedure at German AGMs.

The Norwegian fund owned 2.27% of Bayer's shares at the end of 2021, valued at $1.19 billion, making it the company's fifth largest shareholder according to Refinitiv data.

"The board is responsible for attracting the right CEO and setting appropriate remuneration," Norges Bank Investment Management (NBIM), which operates the fund, said in a statement.

It cited the need for a "substantial proportion of annual remuneration" to be provided as shares locked in for five to 10 years, transparency to avoid "unacceptable outcomes" and that all benefits should have a clear business rationale.

While the AGM vote is largely symbolic, with no bearing on management's liability or tenure, it is nevertheless seen as a key gauge of investor sentiment.

Baumann, whose contract as CEO runs until 2024, is under pressure to boost return on investment which has been lagging that of its rivals following the $63 billion takeover of agri business Monsanto in 2018.

Bayer's shares tumbled in the months that followed the acquisition when jurors found Monsanto liable in several U.S. lawsuits for not warning of alleged cancer risks linked to its weedkiller Roundup.

The Norwegian fund joined a majority of shareholders at the 2019 AGM in rebuking Bayer's management, but did, however, give its backing to Baumann and his team for the following two years. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BAYER AG -0.18% 66.18 Delayed Quote.40.81%
INVESTOR AB (PUBL) -3.97% 212.8 Delayed Quote.-10.81%
All news about BAYER AG
05:34aNorway's sovereign fund will vote to support Bayer management
RE
04/22Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings to Boost Agricultural Biologicals Capabilities Through Collabo..
MT
04/22Bayer, Ginkgo Bioworks To Collaborate On Sustainable Fertilizer Products
MT
04/22Orion, Bayer Seek Approval For Prostrate Cancer Therapy In Japan
MT
04/22BAYER : submits application in China for additional indication of darolutamide
PU
04/21BAYER AG : Buy rating from JP Morgan
MD
04/18Brazil's Itau Unibanco buys stake in agribusiness marketplace Orbia
RE
04/13Bayer Wins Chinese Approval For Precision Oncology Treatment
MT
04/13BAYER : receives approval for precision oncology treatment Vitrakvi™ in China
PU
04/11BAYER AG : Bernstein reiterates its Buy rating
MD
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BAYER AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 46 459 M 50 080 M 50 080 M
Net income 2022 4 916 M 5 299 M 5 299 M
Net Debt 2022 34 102 M 36 760 M 36 760 M
P/E ratio 2022 13,2x
Yield 2022 3,33%
Capitalization 65 017 M 70 084 M 70 084 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,13x
EV / Sales 2023 2,02x
Nbr of Employees 95 950
Free-Float 100,0%
Chart BAYER AG
Duration : Period :
Bayer AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BAYER AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 66,18 €
Average target price 74,92 €
Spread / Average Target 13,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Werner Baumann Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Wolfgang U. Nickl Chief Financial Officer
Norbert Winkeljohann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Bijoy Sagar Chief Information Technology Officer
Paul Achleitner Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BAYER AG40.81%70 084
JOHNSON & JOHNSON6.12%477 380
ROCHE HOLDING AG-2.73%311 297
ABBVIE INC.14.47%273 757
PFIZER, INC.-18.49%270 652
NOVO NORDISK A/S4.27%252 573