BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - The controversial weedkiller glyphosate can continue to be used in Germany following its renewed EU-wide approval in the new year. He must comply with current law and now implement this nationally, said Federal Minister of Agriculture Cem Özdemir on Wednesday in the government questioning in the Bundestag. He therefore first had to lift the ban on glyphosate on January 1, 2024 by emergency ordinance because it was no longer legally valid.

This serves as interim legal protection and creates clarity for users, manufacturers, approval and monitoring authorities, said the Green politician. At the same time, however, he ensured that existing restrictions on use would continue, which would otherwise have expired at the end of the year. Following the emergency ordinance, a new regulation must now be drawn up with the involvement of the Bundesrat.

The EU Commission recently extended the approval of glyphosate by ten years until 2033. The authority made the decision after there had not been a sufficient majority for or against further use among the EU states. Germany had abstained, as the FDP was in favor of a yes vote and the Greens had advocated a no vote. Özdemir once again made it clear that he was very concerned about the effects of the product on biodiversity. The SPD, FDP and Greens had actually agreed in the coalition agreement: "We will take glyphosate off the market by the end of 2023."

Among other things, there are disputes about whether glyphosate could be carcinogenic. There are also risks to the environment. An extensive investigation by the European Food Safety Authority (Efsa) recently found no unacceptable risks, but pointed to data gaps in several areas./sam/DP/ngu