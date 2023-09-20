(new: details)

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The approval of the controversial weed killer glyphosate could be extended, according to a proposal by the EU Commission. According to the document posted online Wednesday, the drug could be used for ten more years. The draft will be discussed with EU states on Friday. "Our proposal is based on scientifically sound information," an EU Commission spokesman said at noon. According to the documents, certain conditions are foreseen for the use, such as risk reduction measures. This involves, for example, preventing glyphosate from being heavily blown away during use.

Glyphosate is still approved throughout the EU until December 15. Environmental protection organizations believe glyphosate poses risks to humans and the environment, but the manufacturer Bayer vehemently denies this. At the end of July, the European Food Safety Authority (Efsa) published an investigation in which it found no unacceptable risks, but data gaps in several areas.

For the investigation, Efsa said it had looked at thousands of studies and scientific articles over a three-year process. Aspects that were not conclusively clarified include nutritional risks to consumers and the assessment of risks to aquatic plants, Efsa said. Also, with regard to species protection, the available information did not allow for clear conclusions.

Bayer welcomed the EU Commission's draft regulation. "Bayer believes that the decision of the member states should be based on the scientific conclusions of the competent authorities and should lead to a vote in favor of a renewed approval of the active substance glyphosate," the company stressed.

Germany plans to no longer approve glyphosate from the beginning of 2024. Even if an approval is extended at EU level, the agent could be banned in the Federal Republic.

CDU agricultural expert Norbert Lins called the Commission's proposal an important step for agriculture. "Rarely has an active ingredient been examined as closely as glyphosate," he informed. "The health of millions of Europeans is in danger of being put at risk for another 10 years," said Green Party MEP Jutta Paulus, however. "Industry interests clearly take precedence over health and the environment," said Angeliki Lysimachou of the organization Pesticide Action Network (PAN) Europe.

A decision on the extension in the relevant committee, which also includes representatives of EU countries, is not expected before mid-October. A qualified majority is required for a decision. A Commission official said that if there is no majority in favor of an extension on Oct. 13, there will need to be an appeal committee, which will then meet in November. If a qualified majority opposes the project, the commission would not be able to extend the permit, he said. If there was no majority for or against approval, the EU Commission could reportedly decide on an extension on its own./mjm/rea/DP/nas