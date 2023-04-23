Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Bayer AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BAYN   DE000BAY0017

BAYER AG

(BAYN)
  Report
Delayed Xetra  -  11:40:39 2023-04-21 am EDT
60.69 EUR   -0.49%
01:36aPharmaceutical importers warn of further supply bottlenecks
DP
04/21BAYER AG : Bernstein maintains a Buy rating
MD
04/21Bayer Investor Calls for Supervisory Board Overhaul, Division Split to Boost Returns
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Pharmaceutical importers warn of further supply bottlenecks

04/23/2023 | 01:36am EDT
ESSEN (dpa-AFX) - Pharmaceutical importers are warning of a shortage of drugs against cancer, hepatitis C or HIV. The background to this is a rule according to which manufacturers must grant health insurance companies an additional discount of 20 percent for certain drugs from May, said the chairman of Germany's drug importers, Jörg Geller, to the Funke-Mediengruppe (Saturday) according to advance reports.

Many companies would then no longer offer their products in Germany, the association representative was quoted as saying. "This is not about fever juices, which tend to be used for more trivial illnesses, but mainly drugs for newer cancer therapies."

Some manufacturers, he said, are more likely to bring drugs that are in short supply into markets where they will generate higher returns. "Health insurers are not willing to pay enough for them under their rebate contracts," Geller criticized. The legislature's desire to cut costs is greater than providing people with "highly innovative products," he said./sey/DP/zb


© dpa-AFX 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BAYER AG -0.49% 60.69 Delayed Quote.25.59%
MERCK KGAA 3.75% 166 Delayed Quote.-8.24%
SANOFI 1.36% 102.88 Real-time Quote.14.51%
Analyst Recommendations on BAYER AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 50 551 M 55 495 M 55 495 M
Net income 2023 4 494 M 4 933 M 4 933 M
Net Debt 2023 32 697 M 35 896 M 35 896 M
P/E ratio 2023 13,2x
Yield 2023 4,05%
Capitalization 59 623 M 65 455 M 65 455 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,83x
EV / Sales 2024 1,72x
Nbr of Employees 97 922
Free-Float 100,0%
Chart BAYER AG
Duration : Period :
Bayer AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BAYER AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 60,69 €
Average target price 74,85 €
Spread / Average Target 23,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Werner Baumann Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Wolfgang U. Nickl Head-Finance
Norbert Winkeljohann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Bijoy Sagar Chief Information Technology Officer
Otmar D. Wiestler Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BAYER AG25.59%65 455
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-7.40%425 206
NOVO NORDISK A/S24.12%385 578
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY5.30%347 447
MERCK & CO., INC.3.98%292 774
ABBVIE INC.0.50%286 514
