Pharmaceutical importers warn of further supply bottlenecks

ESSEN (dpa-AFX) - Pharmaceutical importers are warning of a shortage of drugs against cancer, hepatitis C or HIV. The background to this is a rule according to which manufacturers must grant health insurance companies an additional discount of 20 percent for certain drugs from May, said the chairman of Germany's drug importers, Jörg Geller, to the Funke-Mediengruppe (Saturday) according to advance reports.

Many companies would then no longer offer their products in Germany, the association representative was quoted as saying. "This is not about fever juices, which tend to be used for more trivial illnesses, but mainly drugs for newer cancer therapies."

Some manufacturers, he said, are more likely to bring drugs that are in short supply into markets where they will generate higher returns. "Health insurers are not willing to pay enough for them under their rebate contracts," Geller criticized. The legislature's desire to cut costs is greater than providing people with "highly innovative products," he said./sey/DP/zb