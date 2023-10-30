FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - Borussia Dortmund's sports director Sebastian Kehl was not dissatisfied with the 3-3 (1-2) draw at Eintracht Frankfurt. He said they had stayed within striking distance of the top of the Bundesliga table. "We wanted to stay close and extend our streak," he said after Sunday's draw. BVB had celebrated five wins in a row before the guest game on the Main. The Westphalians, on the other hand, extended their unbeaten streak in the Bundesliga: they are 17 league games without defeat. "We have the feeling that we can play better soccer. Nevertheless, we showed that we are hard to beat," BVB coach Edin Terzic also said.

In the standings, Dortmund remain in fourth place with 21 points behind leaders Bayer Leverkusen (25), Bayern Munich (23) and VfB Stuttgart (21), who are tied on points. "We have been able to continue the series, not lost and came back," said Kehl. The guests were down 1:2 and 2:3. Omar Marmoush (8th minute/handball penalty/24th minute) and Farés Chaibi (68th) had scored the Eintracht goals. Marcel Sabitzer (45th), Youssoufa Moukoko (54th) and Julian Brandt (82nd) saved the point. "If you look at the course of the game, it was a point won," judged Nico Schlotterbeck.

The group of four had now moved very close to each other, "which made it very exciting," said Kehl. "That's why it was important to take a point and accept it." He didn't want to think about next Saturday's top Bundesliga match against Bayern just yet, because the DFB Cup match against TSG 1899 Hoffenheim is first up on Wednesday.

The use of goalkeeper Gregor Kobel, who had to be replaced after a blow to the head, he does not see at risk. "I don't think the injury is dramatic. He was hit in the face," said Kehl. There was initially no diagnosis on the injury to Mats Hummel, who had taken a blow to his calf and also had to come off the field in his 350th Bundesliga game for BVB. Captain Emre Can had been spared after suffering a niggle. Offensive player Felix Nmecha was absent due to muscular problems./ac/DP/zb