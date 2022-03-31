Log in
Syngenta increases Q4 sales by 17%

03/31/2022 | 02:04am EDT
ZURICH, March 31 (Reuters) - Syngenta Group, the Swiss agrochemicals group which aims to raise around $10 billion from an initial public offering, increased its fourth quarter sales by 17%, the Chinese-owned company said on Thursday.

It increased its sales to $7.2 billion from $6.2 billion a year earlier as it benefited from farmers investing in seeds and sprays to boost production.

The company said it had increased revenues generated from its training centres in China, where it added 167 new sites during the course of 2021 to take its total of 492.

The sites offer farmers training in the latest agricultural techniques as well as supply equipment, seeds and pesticides.

Syngenta said it had continued to manage its supply change in the face of procurement problems as well as bunged up logistics.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 4% to $1.1 billion during the fourth quarter.

Syngenta, which competes with Germany's Bayer and U.S. agrochemicals company Corteva, was bought by state-owned ChemChina for $43 billion in 2017, and is currently looking into a flotation. (Reporting by John Revill; editing by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi)


© Reuters 2022
