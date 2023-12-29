FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - After a weak stock market year in 2022, 2023 was a strong one for investors. Driven by falling inflation and hopes that key interest rates would soon fall, Germany's leading index, the Dax, made most of its annual gains between the end of October and mid-December. This final spurt was crowned with a record high just above 17,000 points. Ultimately, the Dax gained 20.3% to just over 16,751 points in 2023. Here is an overview of its biggest winners and losers of the year:

1. Rheinmetall +54.3 percent - Following a doubling of the share price in 2022, the shares of the armaments group were also in demand in 2023. Thanks to the share price gains, the company was promoted to the DAX in March. Western countries are currently investing more money in armaments - a consequence of Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine. In November, Group CEO Armin Papperger then presented optimistic growth targets for the coming years. The demand for defense systems is increasing in the NATO states, he said. And: the statements made by German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius (SPD) on Germany's necessary "war capability" set the tone for the coming years.

2. Heidelberg Materials +51.9 percent - The building materials group is benefiting from a good order situation for infrastructure projects and parts of the commercial construction sector. This partially compensated for declines in residential construction. In addition, the situation regarding energy prices eased in 2023, which had skyrocketed in the previous year as a result of the war in Ukraine. As cement production in particular consumes a lot of energy, Heidelberg Materials also countered this with price increases.

3. SAP +44.7 percent - Europe's largest software manufacturer is benefiting from the growth of its promising cloud business. Customers who use SAP software on a cloud basis pay a lower amount over a term of usually three years - but then often remain customers for longer because they can no longer use the software without a contract. Revenue is therefore easier for SAP to plan than in the license business, where the software is sold for a high one-off payment.

[...]

38. Bayer -30.4% percent - The Leverkusen-based company had several bad years in 2023. Good business with the weedkiller glyphosate and hopes of a corporate transformation under the new CEO Bill Anderson, who took office in June, ensured a strong start to the year on the stock market. However, the unusually high prices for glyphosate in 2022 quickly fell. This was followed by a billion-euro write-down on the glyphosate business in the middle of the year. The pharmaceuticals division then shocked investors in November with a failure in the development of an important drug. Although the anticoagulant Asundexian - the potential successor to the billion-euro drug Xarelto - is still being investigated in other indications, doubts grew as to the extent to which Bayer would be able to compensate for the expiry of Xarelto patents. In addition, there were setbacks in US court proceedings due to the alleged cancer risks of glyphosate-based weed killers and the suspected health effects of PCBs, a chemical that has been banned for decades.

39th Siemens Energy -31.7 percent - The energy technology group is struggling with its loss-making wind power business. The subsidiary Siemens Gamesa is struggling with quality problems with land turbines, start-up difficulties with offshore turbines and higher costs. All of this resulted in a billion-euro loss for Siemens Energy in the fiscal year ended September, although the rest of the business relating to gas, grids and industrial transformation is doing much better. Siemens Energy also has a huge order backlog, but in order to be able to work through it, the company first needs money in the form of guarantees. The company finally reached an agreement with banks and the German government on guarantees worth billions. After the talks with the federal government became known, the share price initially collapsed, but has at least recovered these losses in the meantime.

40th Zalando -35.2 percent - After the share price slumped by more than half in the previous year, 2023 was another year to forget for the online fashion retailer's shareholders. Customers' reluctance to buy in the face of high inflation and economic uncertainty, high stock levels, sales at deep discounts - the past few quarters have not been easy for the fashion industry. The fact that Zalando made progress in containing costs at the same time did not help the shares. The share price of 21.45 euros is now back below the issue price of 21.50 euros from the IPO in fall 2014. The record low of just over 17 euros is coming into view. The record high of almost EUR 106 reached in mid-2021 is a long way off. At that time - in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic - online trading was booming./mis/ck/ajx/stk