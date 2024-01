14:38 ET -- Bayer is one of the most mentioned companies in the U.S. across all news items in the last 12 hours, according to Factiva data. A Philadelphia jury ordered Bayer to pay $250 million in compensatory damages and $2 billion in punitive damages in a lawsuit related to Roundup weed killer. Bayer said it will appeal. The company's American depositary receipts were recently down 4.6%, to $8.39. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (josh.beckerman@wsj.com)

