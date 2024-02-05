Feb 5 (Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court on Monday refused to dismiss a lawsuit claiming that Bayer AG's Roundup weedkiller caused cancer, the latest setback in the company's efforts to fend off thousands of similar lawsuits carrying potentially billions of dollars in damages. (Reporting By Brendan Pierson in New York)
