FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - Success in one of the numerous glyphosate lawsuits in the USA has slightly improved the mood for Bayer shares on the stock exchange. The share price rose by 2.5 percent to 33.53 euros on Wednesday morning, which meant one of the top places in the DAX.

After a series of defeats, the agrochemical and pharmaceutical company won a glyphosate lawsuit in California shortly before Christmas. One trader sees this as slightly positive news. However, he said that not much would change for the time being.

Bayer has recently suffered several setbacks, not only in court, but also in the development of an important drug candidate. The latter caused the share price to plummet in November. In recent weeks, the share price stabilized above 30 euros.

However, with a drop of just under 31%, the shares are currently the third-weakest DAX stock of 2023. The leading German index is up by a good 20%.

Following the setback in the development of the anticoagulant Asundexian and the financial risks posed by the US lawsuits surrounding glyphosate and the chemical PCB, which has been banned for decades - both a legacy of the Monsanto takeover in 2018 - analysts had become cautious in recent weeks.

Shortly before Christmas, Rajesh Kumar from the British bank HSBC lowered the price target from 38 to 25 euros and downgraded the shares from "Hold" to "Reduce". However, this also makes him the most pessimistic compared to other industry experts.

Among the optimists is Gunther Zechmann from the analyst firm Bernstein Research. In mid-December, he set a target price of EUR 59 and maintained his "outperform" rating. Zechmann considers the slump in the share price following the bad news about asundexiane - Bayer had discontinued one of its pivotal Phase III trials - to be exaggerated. For the expert, this justifies a share price loss of 3 percent, not more.

The glyphosate case is more of a headache, Zechmann explained recently with regard to the recent series of losses in court. It now also depends on the extent to which the jury's claims for damages are reduced by judges./mis/ck/stk