  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Peru
  4. Bolsa De Valores De Lima
  5. Bayer S.A. (Peru)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BAYERI1   PEP726005007

BAYER S.A. (PERU)

(BAYERI1)
  Report
Yara buys 14% stake in Brazil farm trade platform Orbia

02/16/2022 | 01:35pm EST
SAO PAULO (Reuters) - A unit of Norwegian plant nutrition company Yara International ASA has acquired for an undisclosed sum a 14% stake in Brazilian online farm products trade platform Orbia, majority owned by Germany's Bayer AG.

The move, formally announced after the parties secured approval from Brazilian antitrust authorities for the deal, comes as Yara aims to derive 25% of its sales from online channels by 2025, Yara Americas Vice President Cleiton Vargas said in an interview.

"Orbia was a perfect fit," Vargas said.

Orbia's CEO Ivan Moreno said Bayer and Brazil's Bravium were equally diluted to accommodate Yara as a partner, with the German company now owning 68.8% of Orbia and Bravium holding a 17.2% stake.

Orbia believes a new generation of younger farmers will increasingly buy inputs online and wants to capitalize on it.

Moreno said Yara's investment in Orbia, which also gives it a seat on its board, will allow the company "to take a leap forward."

"Yara's presence as a partner highlights the credibility of Orbia's business model," Moreno said.

On Orbia's marketplace farmers can buy seeds, fertilizers and pesticides. They can also trade in soy, corn and coffee.

The company projects sales on Orbia will more than triple to 3 billion reais ($580.5 million) this year from 2021, Moreno said.

After testing waters in Brazil, a major producer of agricultural commodities including soy, coffee and sugar, Orbia expanded operations into Argentina, Mexico and Colombia.

In Brazil, the platform has some 190,000 registered farmers.

($1 = 5.1682 reais)

(Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

By Ana Mano


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BAYER AG 0.32% 54.07 Delayed Quote.14.68%
BAYER S.A. (PERU) 0.00% 14.1 End-of-day quote.0.00%
CORN FUTURES (C) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 1.72% 636 End-of-day quote.7.21%
EURO / ARGENTINE PESO (EUR/ARS) 0.28% 121.2458 Delayed Quote.2.89%
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) -0.19% 5.8486 Delayed Quote.-6.99%
ORBIA ADVANCE CORPORATION, S.A.B. DE C.V. 2.75% 52.68 End-of-day quote.0.78%
S&P GSCI CORN INDEX 1.33% 533.1269 Delayed Quote.7.46%
THE NASDAQ COLOMBIA INDEXED MARKET 0.51% 408.607981 Real-time Quote.11.15%
US DOLLAR / ARGENTINE PESO (USD/ARS) 0.10% 106.57 Delayed Quote.3.48%
YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA 1.61% 448.8 Real-time Quote.-0.74%
Financials
Sales 2020 328 M 86,3 M 86,3 M
Net income 2020 37,0 M 9,73 M 9,73 M
Net cash 2020 24,4 M 6,42 M 6,42 M
P/E ratio 2020 5,61x
Yield 2020 173%
Capitalization 208 M 54,6 M 54,6 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,60x
EV / Sales 2020 0,56x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 6,09%
Chart BAYER S.A. (PERU)
Duration : Period :
Bayer S.A. (Peru) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Elsa Lily Villacis Batallas General Manager & Director
Christian Albert Meyer Chairman
Sthephanie Rinkel Arenas Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BAYER S.A. (PERU)0.00%55
BASF SE10.38%70 880
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO., LTD-9.64%64 639
DUPONT DE NEMOURS, INC.1.10%41 889
ROYAL DSM N.V.-18.18%31 390
PIDILITE INDUSTRIES LIMITED-2.97%16 518