BMW Group 2021 Sales Advanced Despite 4Q Setback

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG said Wednesday that it sold more cars in 2021 compared with the previous year, helped by strong growth in its BMW brand and its electric-car offering.

The German auto maker sold a total of 2.5 million vehicles in 2021, up 8.4% from the year before. Sales at the BMW brand rose 9.1% to 2.2 million units, reaching their highest-ever level.

The year-on-year progress was recorded in spite of a decline in the fourth quarter, when group unit sales world-wide fell 14% on year.

The company said sales of fully-electric vehicles more than doubled to 103,855 units, and that it will press on with its electrification push.

"[We] want to continue profitable growth in 2022 and more than double sales of fully-electric vehicles again," said Pieter Nota, member of the BMW board of management.

