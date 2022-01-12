Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Xetra
  Bayerische Motoren Werke AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BMW   DE0005190003

BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG

(BMW)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 01/12 03:41:14 am
97.955 EUR   -0.07%
03:28aBMW Group 2021 Sales Advanced Despite 4Q Setback
DJ
03:15aBMW brand delivers record 2.21 million vehicles in 2021
RE
01/11Biden spending bill ignites debate over dairy methane pollution
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

BMW Group 2021 Sales Advanced Despite 4Q Setback

01/12/2022 | 03:28am EST
By Cristina Roca

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG said Wednesday that it sold more cars in 2021 compared with the previous year, helped by strong growth in its BMW brand and its electric-car offering.

The German auto maker sold a total of 2.5 million vehicles in 2021, up 8.4% from the year before. Sales at the BMW brand rose 9.1% to 2.2 million units, reaching their highest-ever level.

The year-on-year progress was recorded in spite of a decline in the fourth quarter, when group unit sales world-wide fell 14% on year.

The company said sales of fully-electric vehicles more than doubled to 103,855 units, and that it will press on with its electrification push.

"[We] want to continue profitable growth in 2022 and more than double sales of fully-electric vehicles again," said Pieter Nota, member of the BMW board of management.

Write to Cristina Roca at cristina.roca@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-12-22 0328ET

Financials
Sales 2021 111 B 126 B 126 B
Net income 2021 10 935 M 12 436 M 12 436 M
Net cash 2021 20 128 M 22 890 M 22 890 M
P/E ratio 2021 5,73x
Yield 2021 5,52%
Capitalization 63 709 M 72 389 M 72 450 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,39x
EV / Sales 2022 0,33x
Nbr of Employees 120 726
Free-Float 57,3%
Managers and Directors
Oliver Zipse Chairman-Management Board
Nicolas Peter Chief Financial Officer
Norbert Reithofer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Susanne Klatten Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Manfred Schoch Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG10.77%72 389
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION10.28%278 083
VOLKSWAGEN AG6.14%136 409
FORD MOTOR COMPANY17.24%97 308
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY4.83%89 231
DAIMLER AG7.32%88 179