BMW Raises Dividend After Earnings, Revenue Rose in 2021

By Kim Richters



BMW AG on Thursday proposed a higher dividend payout after 2021 earnings and revenue rose significantly in the last year.

The auto maker said aftertax profit jumped to 12.46 billion euros ($13.80 billion) from EUR3.86 billion the year earlier.

Profit before tax rose to EUR16.06 billion from EUR5.22 billion.

Revenue for the year rose to EUR111.24 billion from EUR98.99 billion thanks to a higher percentage of high-revenue vehicles, positive product-mix effects and improved pricing, BMW said.

It is proposing a dividend of EUR5.80 per share of common stock, which compares with EUR1.90 for the year before, and EUR5.82 ?per share of preferred stock, up from EUR1.92 the year-prior.

