    BMW   DE0005190003

BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG

(BMW)
  Report
Company 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

BMW Raises Dividend After Earnings, Revenue Rose in 2021

03/10/2022 | 07:22am EST
By Kim Richters

BMW AG on Thursday proposed a higher dividend payout after 2021 earnings and revenue rose significantly in the last year.

The auto maker said aftertax profit jumped to 12.46 billion euros ($13.80 billion) from EUR3.86 billion the year earlier.

Profit before tax rose to EUR16.06 billion from EUR5.22 billion.

Revenue for the year rose to EUR111.24 billion from EUR98.99 billion thanks to a higher percentage of high-revenue vehicles, positive product-mix effects and improved pricing, BMW said.

It is proposing a dividend of EUR5.80 per share of common stock, which compares with EUR1.90 for the year before, and EUR5.82 ?per share of preferred stock, up from EUR1.92 the year-prior.


Write to Kim Richters at kim.richters@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-10-22 0721ET

Financials
Sales 2021 111 B 123 B 123 B
Net income 2021 11 264 M 12 479 M 12 479 M
Net cash 2021 19 640 M 21 760 M 21 760 M
P/E ratio 2021 4,35x
Yield 2021 7,42%
Capitalization 49 645 M 55 002 M 55 002 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,27x
EV / Sales 2022 0,22x
Nbr of Employees 120 726
Free-Float -
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 76,20 €
Average target price 111,63 €
Spread / Average Target 46,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Oliver Zipse Senior VP-Corporate Planning & Product Strategy
Nicolas Peter Group Leader-Corporate Finance
Norbert Reithofer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Susanne Klatten Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Manfred Schoch Chairman-General Works Council
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG-13.89%55 002
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-12.35%219 803
VOLKSWAGEN AG-15.30%103 978
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG-9.22%72 729
FORD MOTOR COMPANY-21.18%65 550
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-27.89%61 434