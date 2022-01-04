Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Bayerische Motoren Werke AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BMW   DE0005190003

BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG

(BMW)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

BMW brand achieves record sales over 2.2 million vehicles in 2021

01/04/2022 | 02:55pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: IAA MOBILITY 2021 show in Munich

BERLIN (Reuters) - German carmaker BMW achieved record sales of over 2.2 million vehicles from its BMW brand in 2021, the company said on Tuesday, outstripping 2019 sales even among a global chip shortage.

"For the first time ever, more than 2.2 million vehicles of the BMW brand were sold," a spokesperson said. "BMW is in first place in the global premium car segment in 2021."

German news agency dpa first reported earlier on Tuesday that sales chief Pieter Nota had revealed the record-breaking sales figure in an interview.

The BMW Group, including the Mini and Rolls-Royce brands, "achieved solid sales growth" in the year, Nota said. "We expect further profitable growth into 2022".

BMW is due to report its full annual sales figures next week.

($1 = 0.8867 euros)

(Reporting by Victoria Waldersee)


© Reuters 2022
All news about BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG
02:55pBMW brand achieves record sales over 2.2 million vehicles in 2021
RE
09:44aBMW Overtakes Mercedes-Benz In 2021 Premium-Car Sales
MT
03:39aON THE FAST TRACK TO ELECTROMOBILITY : 10,000 fully-electric MINIs* registered in Germany ..
PU
01/03Electric cars take two-thirds of Norway car market, led by Tesla
RE
2021CES to now end sooner than planned as Omicron cases surge
RE
2021Northvolt battery plant sparks into life, a first for Europe
RE
2021BMW Group's Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2022 Press Conference goes digital.
AQ
2021BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : BMW Group's Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2022 Press Conferen..
PU
2021The Future of Electric Cars
AQ
2021Foreign carmakers interested in Ford plant in India - state minister
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 111 B 125 B 125 B
Net income 2021 10 965 M 12 375 M 12 375 M
Net cash 2021 20 230 M 22 833 M 22 833 M
P/E ratio 2021 5,35x
Yield 2021 5,85%
Capitalization 61 089 M 69 027 M 68 950 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,37x
EV / Sales 2022 0,31x
Nbr of Employees 120 726
Free-Float 57,3%
Chart BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG
Duration : Period :
Bayerische Motoren Werke AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 91,33 €
Average target price 109,26 €
Spread / Average Target 19,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Oliver Zipse Chairman-Management Board
Nicolas Peter Chief Financial Officer
Norbert Reithofer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Susanne Klatten Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Manfred Schoch Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG3.21%66 919
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION6.13%252 605
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY4.33%88 810
FORD MOTOR COMPANY4.81%86 998
DAIMLER AG1.64%82 992
TATA MOTORS LIMITED1.47%64 633