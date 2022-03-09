Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Bayerische Motoren Werke AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BMW   DE0005190003

BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG

(BMW)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

BMW to resume production at some plants

03/09/2022 | 09:56am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: IAA MOBILITY 2021 show in Munich

BERLIN (Reuters) - BMW will gradually resume production at its Munich and Dingolfing plants next week, a company spokesperson said on Wednesday, after suspending production earlier this week due to supply chain issues caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Production of the BMW Mini would remain suspended in Oxford for two weeks, the company said.

Other plants in Germany and the rest of Europe were operating as normal, but the carmaker expected further interruptions due to both the Ukraine crisis and ongoing chip shortages, it said.

European carmakers including Volkswagen, Porsche and Audi are struggling to obtain crucial wire harnesses as suppliers in western Ukraine have been shuttered by Russia's invasion, forcing them to curtail production.

(Reporting by Christina Amann, Writing by Victoria Waldersee; Editing by Miranda Murray)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG 5.95% 75.45 Delayed Quote.-19.71%
PORSCHE AUTOMOBIL HOLDING SE 10.40% 74.54 Delayed Quote.-19.10%
VOLKSWAGEN AG 10.38% 150.18 Delayed Quote.-23.46%
All news about BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG
09:56aBMW to resume production at some plants
RE
08:42aBMW recalls vehicles for 3rd time due to engine fire risk
AQ
04:11aRENEWED SUCCESS IN MEETING CO2 TARGE : BMW Group continues to pursue its consistent path o..
PU
01:56aSMART THINKING : Atlantia turns to traffic tech after Italy motorway exit
RE
01:00aRental car giants embark on electric after pandemic bonanza
RE
03/08Volkswagen reaches 4G patent deal that could resolve Acer dispute, sources say
RE
03/08THE NEW BMW 8 SERIES AND THE NEW BMW : world premiere at the Amelia Island Concours d'Eleg..
AQ
03/08Chin Hin Offloads Stake in Renewable Energy Services Provider Worth Over $2 Million; Sh..
MT
03/07CONFIDENT AND INSPIRING : MINI celebrates the successes of strong women with the Pat Moss ..
PU
03/07THE NEW BMW 8 SERIES AND THE NEW BMW : world premiere at the Amelia Island Concours d'Eleg..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 111 B 121 B 121 B
Net income 2021 11 264 M 12 266 M 12 266 M
Net cash 2021 19 640 M 21 388 M 21 388 M
P/E ratio 2021 4,05x
Yield 2021 7,96%
Capitalization 46 242 M 50 356 M 50 356 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,24x
EV / Sales 2022 0,19x
Nbr of Employees 120 726
Free-Float -
Chart BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG
Duration : Period :
Bayerische Motoren Werke AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 71,05 €
Average target price 111,63 €
Spread / Average Target 57,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Oliver Zipse Senior VP-Corporate Planning & Product Strategy
Nicolas Peter Group Leader-Corporate Finance
Norbert Reithofer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Susanne Klatten Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Manfred Schoch Chairman-General Works Council
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG-19.71%50 356
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-13.99%215 829
VOLKSWAGEN AG-23.46%91 398
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG-15.67%66 406
FORD MOTOR COMPANY-22.82%64 188
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-31.43%58 411