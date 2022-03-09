BMW to resume production at some plants

Production of the BMW Mini would remain suspended in Oxford for two weeks, the company said.

Other plants in Germany and the rest of Europe were operating as normal, but the carmaker expected further interruptions due to both the Ukraine crisis and ongoing chip shortages, it said.

European carmakers including Volkswagen, Porsche and Audi are struggling to obtain crucial wire harnesses as suppliers in western Ukraine have been shuttered by Russia's invasion, forcing them to curtail production.

