Bayerische Motoren Werke : BMW M Motorsport is approaching the 2022 season with a strong set of drivers.

Munich. BMW M Motorsport is counting on continuity in the driver line-up for the 2022 season. In the coming months, 19 BMW M works drivers will be competing around the world in the new BMW M4 GT3 for a range of BMW M Motorsport teams, and will also play a key role in the testing phase for the new BMW M LMDh. All 19 drivers are already familiar faces from previous years in the BMW M Motorsport family. Their experience and class are particularly crucial for the many new challenges that BMW M Motorsport is facing.

"2022 is a year of numerous new challenges for BMW M Motorsport - so it was all the more important for us to count on experience, class and continuity when selecting the BMW M works drivers," said Franciscus van Meel, CEO of BMW M GmbH. "In the season ahead, the new BMW M4 GT3 will go up against top-quality opposition in the world's greatest GT races for the first time. Development and testing of our BMW M LMDh is proceeding apace, with the aim of battling for overall wins at the major classic races in the IMSA series from 2023. For this important project, we need drivers who really know BMW M Motorsport, the cars, the engineers, the race series and circuits, and who can concentrate fully on regularly squeezing the best possible performance from the overall package. We are convinced that we are ready for the 2022 season with our line-up."

Details about the driver allocations for the relevant BMW M Motorsport teams and race series will be announced at a later date.

The BMW M Motorsport driver line-up no longer includes Martin Tomczyk and Maximilian Günther (both GER). Tomczyk has called time on his racing career and is pursuing new professional challenges, while Günther is competing for Nissan in the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship. BMW M Motorsport would like to thank both drivers for the time spent together.

The BMW M Motorsport works drivers 2022 in alphabetical order:

Nick Catsburg (NED) Date of birth 15 February 1988 Place of birth Amersfoort (NED) BMW M Motorsport driver since 2011 Major successes Victory at 24h Nürburgring 2020, Intercontinental GT Champion 2020, victory at 24h Spa-Francorchamps 2015

Jake Dennis (GBR) Date of birth 16 June 1995 Place of birth Nuneaton (GBR) BMW M Motorsport driver since 2021 Major successes 3rd place in Formula E drivers' championship 2021, 2nd place at Bathurst 12 Hour 2019

Connor De Phillippi (USA) Date of birth 25 December 1992 Place of birth San Clemente (USA) BMW M Motorsport driver since 2018 Major successes Victory at 24h Daytona 2019, victory at 24h Nürburgring 2017, ADAC GT Masters Champion 2016

Stef Dusseldorp (NED) Date of birth 27 September 1989 Place of birth Winterswijk (NED) BMW M Motorsport driver since 2016 Major successes 6th place 24h Nürburgring 2021, 5th place 24h Nürburgring 2019, 3rd place FIA GT1 World Championship 2012

John Edwards (USA) Date of birth 11 March 1991 Place of birth Louisville (USA) BMW M Motorsport driver since 2013 Major successes Victory at 24h Daytona 2020, GTLM drivers' title in IMSA Michelin Endurance Cup 2020

Philipp Eng (AUT) Date of birth 28 February 1990 Place of birth Salzburg (AUT) BMW M Motorsport driver since 2016 Major successes Victory at 24h Daytona 2019, victory at 24h Spa-Francorchamps 2016 & 2018

Augusto Farfus (BRA) Date of birth 03 September 1983 Place of birth Curitiba (BRA) BMW M Motorsport driver since 2007 Major successes Victory at 24h Daytona 2019 & 2020, Intercontinental GT Champion 2020, victory at FIA GT World Cup Macau 2018, victory at 24h Nürburgring 2010

Timo Glock (GER) Date of birth 18 March 1982 Place of birth Lindenfels (GER) BMW M Motorsport driver since 2013 Major successes GP2 Champion 2007, 5 DTM wins, 3 Formula podiums

Daniel Harper (GBR) - BMW Junior Team Date of birth 08 December 2000 Place of birth Hillsborough (GBR) BMW M Motorsport driver since 2020 Major successes 1 GT4 class win at 24h Nürburgring, 2 overall wins in Nürburgring Endurance Series

Max Hesse (GER)- BMW Junior Team Date of birth 23 July 2001 Place of birth Wernau (GER) BMW M Motorsport driver since 2020 Major successes 1 GT4 class win at 24h Nürburgring, 2 overall wins in Nürburgring Endurance Series

Erik Johansson (SWE) Date of birth 16 October 1996 Place of birth Växjö (SWE) BMW M Motorsport driver since 2019 Major successes 2nd place in Italian GT Championship 2019, 1 win in ADAC GT Masters

Jens Klingmann (GER) Date of birth 16 July 1990 Place of birth Heidelberg (GER) BMW M Motorsport driver since 2014 Major successes Champion Formel BMW Deutschland 2007, 3rd place at 24h Nürburgring 2020

Jesse Krohn (FIN) Date of birth 03 September 1990 Place of birth Nurmijärvi (FIN) BMW M Motorsport driver since 2014 Major successes GT Champion in Asian Le Mans Series 2017/18, victory at 24h Daytona 2020, GTLM drivers' title in IMSA Michelin Endurance Cup 2020

Alexander Sims (GBR) Date of birth 15 March 1988 Place of birth London (GBR) BMW M Motorsport driver since 2014 Major successes Victory at 24h Nürburgring 2020, victory at Petit Le Mans 2017, victory at 24h Spa-Francorchamps 2016

Bruno Spengler (CAN) Date of birth 23 August 1983 Place of birth Schiltigheim (FRA) BMW M Motorsport driver since 2012 Major successes DTM Champion 2012, 2nd place at 24h Daytona 2015, 2nd place at 12h Sebring 2016, victory at 6h Road Atlanta 2020

Sheldon van der Linde (RSA) Date of birth 13 May 1999 Place of birth Johannesburg (RSA) BMW M Motorsport driver since 2019 Major successes Victory at 9h Kyalami 2020, 3rd place at 24h Nürburgring 2020, 2nd place at 24h Nürburgring 2021

Neil Verhagen (USA) - BMW Junior Team Date of birth 18 February 2001 Place of birth Ridgefield (USA) BMW M Motorsport driver since 2020 Major successes 1 GT4 class win at 24h Nürburgring, 2 overall wins in Nürburgring Endurance Series

Marco Wittmann (GER) Date of birth 24 November 1989 Place of birth Fürth (GER) BMW M Motorsport driver since 2012 Major successes DTM Champion 2014 & 2016, 2nd place at 24h Nürburgring 2021, 3rd place at 24h Daytona 2021