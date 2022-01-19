Log in
Bayerische Motoren Werke : BMW M Motorsport is approaching the 2022 season with a strong set of drivers.

01/19/2022 | 05:44am EST
Munich. BMW M Motorsport is counting on continuity in the driver line-up for the 2022 season. In the coming months, 19 BMW M works drivers will be competing around the world in the new BMW M4 GT3 for a range of BMW M Motorsport teams, and will also play a key role in the testing phase for the new BMW M LMDh. All 19 drivers are already familiar faces from previous years in the BMW M Motorsport family. Their experience and class are particularly crucial for the many new challenges that BMW M Motorsport is facing.

"2022 is a year of numerous new challenges for BMW M Motorsport - so it was all the more important for us to count on experience, class and continuity when selecting the BMW M works drivers," said Franciscus van Meel, CEO of BMW M GmbH. "In the season ahead, the new BMW M4 GT3 will go up against top-quality opposition in the world's greatest GT races for the first time. Development and testing of our BMW M LMDh is proceeding apace, with the aim of battling for overall wins at the major classic races in the IMSA series from 2023. For this important project, we need drivers who really know BMW M Motorsport, the cars, the engineers, the race series and circuits, and who can concentrate fully on regularly squeezing the best possible performance from the overall package. We are convinced that we are ready for the 2022 season with our line-up."

Details about the driver allocations for the relevant BMW M Motorsport teams and race series will be announced at a later date.

The BMW M Motorsport driver line-up no longer includes Martin Tomczyk and Maximilian Günther (both GER). Tomczyk has called time on his racing career and is pursuing new professional challenges, while Günther is competing for Nissan in the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship. BMW M Motorsport would like to thank both drivers for the time spent together.

The BMW M Motorsport works drivers 2022 in alphabetical order:

Nick Catsburg (NED)

Date of birth

15 February 1988

Place of birth

Amersfoort (NED)

BMW M Motorsport driver since

2011

Major successes

Victory at 24h Nürburgring 2020, Intercontinental GT Champion 2020, victory at 24h Spa-Francorchamps 2015

Jake Dennis (GBR)

Date of birth

16 June 1995

Place of birth

Nuneaton (GBR)

BMW M Motorsport driver since

2021

Major successes

3rd place in Formula E drivers' championship 2021, 2nd place at Bathurst 12 Hour 2019

Connor De Phillippi (USA)

Date of birth

25 December 1992

Place of birth

San Clemente (USA)

BMW M Motorsport driver since

2018

Major successes

Victory at 24h Daytona 2019, victory at 24h Nürburgring 2017, ADAC GT Masters Champion 2016

Stef Dusseldorp (NED)

Date of birth

27 September 1989

Place of birth

Winterswijk (NED)

BMW M Motorsport driver since

2016

Major successes

6th place 24h Nürburgring 2021, 5th place 24h Nürburgring 2019, 3rd place FIA GT1 World Championship 2012

John Edwards (USA)

Date of birth

11 March 1991

Place of birth

Louisville (USA)

BMW M Motorsport driver since

2013

Major successes

Victory at 24h Daytona 2020, GTLM drivers' title in IMSA Michelin Endurance Cup 2020

Philipp Eng (AUT)

Date of birth

28 February 1990

Place of birth

Salzburg (AUT)

BMW M Motorsport driver since

2016

Major successes

Victory at 24h Daytona 2019, victory at 24h Spa-Francorchamps 2016 & 2018

Augusto Farfus (BRA)

Date of birth

03 September 1983

Place of birth

Curitiba (BRA)

BMW M Motorsport driver since

2007

Major successes

Victory at 24h Daytona 2019 & 2020, Intercontinental GT Champion 2020, victory at FIA GT World Cup Macau 2018, victory at 24h Nürburgring 2010

Timo Glock (GER)

Date of birth

18 March 1982

Place of birth

Lindenfels (GER)

BMW M Motorsport driver since

2013

Major successes

GP2 Champion 2007, 5 DTM wins, 3 Formula podiums

Daniel Harper (GBR) - BMW Junior Team

Date of birth

08 December 2000

Place of birth

Hillsborough (GBR)

BMW M Motorsport driver since

2020

Major successes

1 GT4 class win at 24h Nürburgring, 2 overall wins in Nürburgring Endurance Series

Max Hesse (GER)- BMW Junior Team

Date of birth

23 July 2001

Place of birth

Wernau (GER)

BMW M Motorsport driver since

2020

Major successes

1 GT4 class win at 24h Nürburgring, 2 overall wins in Nürburgring Endurance Series

Erik Johansson (SWE)

Date of birth

16 October 1996

Place of birth

Växjö (SWE)

BMW M Motorsport driver since

2019

Major successes

2nd place in Italian GT Championship 2019, 1 win in ADAC GT Masters

Jens Klingmann (GER)

Date of birth

16 July 1990

Place of birth

Heidelberg (GER)

BMW M Motorsport driver since

2014

Major successes

Champion Formel BMW Deutschland 2007, 3rd place at 24h Nürburgring 2020

Jesse Krohn (FIN)

Date of birth

03 September 1990

Place of birth

Nurmijärvi (FIN)

BMW M Motorsport driver since

2014

Major successes

GT Champion in Asian Le Mans Series 2017/18, victory at 24h Daytona 2020, GTLM drivers' title in IMSA Michelin Endurance Cup 2020

Alexander Sims (GBR)

Date of birth

15 March 1988

Place of birth

London (GBR)

BMW M Motorsport driver since

2014

Major successes

Victory at 24h Nürburgring 2020, victory at Petit Le Mans 2017, victory at 24h Spa-Francorchamps 2016

Bruno Spengler (CAN)

Date of birth

23 August 1983

Place of birth

Schiltigheim (FRA)

BMW M Motorsport driver since

2012

Major successes

DTM Champion 2012, 2nd place at 24h Daytona 2015, 2nd place at 12h Sebring 2016, victory at 6h Road Atlanta 2020

Sheldon van der Linde (RSA)

Date of birth

13 May 1999

Place of birth

Johannesburg (RSA)

BMW M Motorsport driver since

2019

Major successes

Victory at 9h Kyalami 2020, 3rd place at 24h Nürburgring 2020, 2nd place at 24h Nürburgring 2021

Neil Verhagen (USA) - BMW Junior Team

Date of birth

18 February 2001

Place of birth

Ridgefield (USA)

BMW M Motorsport driver since

2020

Major successes

1 GT4 class win at 24h Nürburgring, 2 overall wins in Nürburgring Endurance Series

Marco Wittmann (GER)

Date of birth

24 November 1989

Place of birth

Fürth (GER)

BMW M Motorsport driver since

2012

Major successes

DTM Champion 2014 & 2016, 2nd place at 24h Nürburgring 2021, 3rd place at 24h Daytona 2021

Nick Yelloly (GBR)

Date of birth

03 December 1990

Place of birth

Stafford (GBR)

BMW M Motorsport driver since

2019

Major successes

Victory at 24h Nürburgring 2020, 2nd place at 8h Indianapolis 2020

Disclaimer

BMW - Bayerische Motoren Werke AG published this content on 19 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 January 2022 10:41:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
