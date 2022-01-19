Bayerische Motoren Werke : BMW M Motorsport is approaching the 2022 season with a strong set of drivers.
Munich. BMW M Motorsport is counting on continuity in the driver line-up for the 2022 season. In the coming months, 19 BMW M works drivers will be competing around the world in the new BMW M4 GT3 for a range of BMW M Motorsport teams, and will also play a key role in the testing phase for the new BMW M LMDh. All 19 drivers are already familiar faces from previous years in the BMW M Motorsport family. Their experience and class are particularly crucial for the many new challenges that BMW M Motorsport is facing.
"2022 is a year of numerous new challenges for BMW M Motorsport - so it was all the more important for us to count on experience, class and continuity when selecting the BMW M works drivers," said Franciscus van Meel, CEO of BMW M GmbH. "In the season ahead, the new BMW M4 GT3 will go up against top-quality opposition in the world's greatest GT races for the first time. Development and testing of our BMW M LMDh is proceeding apace, with the aim of battling for overall wins at the major classic races in the IMSA series from 2023. For this important project, we need drivers who really know BMW M Motorsport, the cars, the engineers, the race series and circuits, and who can concentrate fully on regularly squeezing the best possible performance from the overall package. We are convinced that we are ready for the 2022 season with our line-up."
Details about the driver allocations for the relevant BMW M Motorsport teams and race series will be announced at a later date.
The BMW M Motorsport driver line-up no longer includes Martin Tomczyk and Maximilian Günther (both GER). Tomczyk has called time on his racing career and is pursuing new professional challenges, while Günther is competing for Nissan in the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship. BMW M Motorsport would like to thank both drivers for the time spent together.
The BMW M Motorsport works drivers 2022 in alphabetical order:
Nick Catsburg (NED)
Date of birth
15 February 1988
Place of birth
Amersfoort (NED)
BMW M Motorsport driver since
2011
Major successes
Victory at 24h Nürburgring 2020, Intercontinental GT Champion 2020, victory at 24h Spa-Francorchamps 2015
Jake Dennis (GBR)
Date of birth
16 June 1995
Place of birth
Nuneaton (GBR)
BMW M Motorsport driver since
2021
Major successes
3rd place in Formula E drivers' championship 2021, 2nd place at Bathurst 12 Hour 2019
Connor De Phillippi (USA)
Date of birth
25 December 1992
Place of birth
San Clemente (USA)
BMW M Motorsport driver since
2018
Major successes
Victory at 24h Daytona 2019, victory at 24h Nürburgring 2017, ADAC GT Masters Champion 2016
Stef Dusseldorp (NED)
Date of birth
27 September 1989
Place of birth
Winterswijk (NED)
BMW M Motorsport driver since
2016
Major successes
6th place 24h Nürburgring 2021, 5th place 24h Nürburgring 2019, 3rd place FIA GT1 World Championship 2012
John Edwards (USA)
Date of birth
11 March 1991
Place of birth
Louisville (USA)
BMW M Motorsport driver since
2013
Major successes
Victory at 24h Daytona 2020, GTLM drivers' title in IMSA Michelin Endurance Cup 2020
Philipp Eng (AUT)
Date of birth
28 February 1990
Place of birth
Salzburg (AUT)
BMW M Motorsport driver since
2016
Major successes
Victory at 24h Daytona 2019, victory at 24h Spa-Francorchamps 2016 & 2018
Augusto Farfus (BRA)
Date of birth
03 September 1983
Place of birth
Curitiba (BRA)
BMW M Motorsport driver since
2007
Major successes
Victory at 24h Daytona 2019 & 2020, Intercontinental GT Champion 2020, victory at FIA GT World Cup Macau 2018, victory at 24h Nürburgring 2010
Timo Glock (GER)
Date of birth
18 March 1982
Place of birth
Lindenfels (GER)
BMW M Motorsport driver since
2013
Major successes
GP2 Champion 2007, 5 DTM wins, 3 Formula podiums
Daniel Harper (GBR) - BMW Junior Team
Date of birth
08 December 2000
Place of birth
Hillsborough (GBR)
BMW M Motorsport driver since
2020
Major successes
1 GT4 class win at 24h Nürburgring, 2 overall wins in Nürburgring Endurance Series
Max Hesse (GER)- BMW Junior Team
Date of birth
23 July 2001
Place of birth
Wernau (GER)
BMW M Motorsport driver since
2020
Major successes
1 GT4 class win at 24h Nürburgring, 2 overall wins in Nürburgring Endurance Series
Erik Johansson (SWE)
Date of birth
16 October 1996
Place of birth
Växjö (SWE)
BMW M Motorsport driver since
2019
Major successes
2nd place in Italian GT Championship 2019, 1 win in ADAC GT Masters
Jens Klingmann (GER)
Date of birth
16 July 1990
Place of birth
Heidelberg (GER)
BMW M Motorsport driver since
2014
Major successes
Champion Formel BMW Deutschland 2007, 3rd place at 24h Nürburgring 2020
Jesse Krohn (FIN)
Date of birth
03 September 1990
Place of birth
Nurmijärvi (FIN)
BMW M Motorsport driver since
2014
Major successes
GT Champion in Asian Le Mans Series 2017/18, victory at 24h Daytona 2020, GTLM drivers' title in IMSA Michelin Endurance Cup 2020
Alexander Sims (GBR)
Date of birth
15 March 1988
Place of birth
London (GBR)
BMW M Motorsport driver since
2014
Major successes
Victory at 24h Nürburgring 2020, victory at Petit Le Mans 2017, victory at 24h Spa-Francorchamps 2016
Bruno Spengler (CAN)
Date of birth
23 August 1983
Place of birth
Schiltigheim (FRA)
BMW M Motorsport driver since
2012
Major successes
DTM Champion 2012, 2nd place at 24h Daytona 2015, 2nd place at 12h Sebring 2016, victory at 6h Road Atlanta 2020
Sheldon van der Linde (RSA)
Date of birth
13 May 1999
Place of birth
Johannesburg (RSA)
BMW M Motorsport driver since
2019
Major successes
Victory at 9h Kyalami 2020, 3rd place at 24h Nürburgring 2020, 2nd place at 24h Nürburgring 2021
Neil Verhagen (USA) - BMW Junior Team
Date of birth
18 February 2001
Place of birth
Ridgefield (USA)
BMW M Motorsport driver since
2020
Major successes
1 GT4 class win at 24h Nürburgring, 2 overall wins in Nürburgring Endurance Series
Marco Wittmann (GER)
Date of birth
24 November 1989
Place of birth
Fürth (GER)
BMW M Motorsport driver since
2012
Major successes
DTM Champion 2014 & 2016, 2nd place at 24h Nürburgring 2021, 3rd place at 24h Daytona 2021
Nick Yelloly (GBR)
Date of birth
03 December 1990
Place of birth
Stafford (GBR)
BMW M Motorsport driver since
2019
Major successes
Victory at 24h Nürburgring 2020, 2nd place at 8h Indianapolis 2020
