Bayerische Motoren Werke : Michael van der Mark to sit out the WorldSBK season opener at Aragón; Ilya Mikhalchik stands in.

04/03/2022 | 08:54am EDT
Alcañiz. Injured Michael van der Mark (NED) has taken the decision to not participate in the 2022 season opener of the FIM Superbike World Championship (WorldSBK) at MotorLand Aragón (ESP) this coming weekend. The works rider for the BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team had surgery last week on the leg fracture he suffered in a training accident with his mountain bike and now focuses on his full recovery. BMW Motorrad works rider Ilya Mikhalchik (UKR) already stood in for van der Mark at the recent Barcelona test and will do again at the final tests and also the season opener.

Van der Mark said: "It has been a difficult decision but unfortunately I will not try to ride at MotorLand Aragón. At this moment we have to be smart and stay calm because this is the only way forward in my recovery. I really miss working with the team and riding my BMW M 1000 RR but right now my goal is to be fit again as soon as possible."

After testing with the BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team at Barcelona (ESP), Mikhalchik headed to Le Mans (FRA) to prepare with the BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team for the 2022 FIM Endurance World Championship (FIM EWC). This weekend, he is competing with the easyRace BMW Team in the Spanish Superbike Championship (ESBK) at Jerez de la Frontera (ESP) and will then head to MotorLand Aragón in time for the final WorldSBK tests that will take place tomorrow, Monday, and Tuesday.

Disclaimer

BMW - Bayerische Motoren Werke AG published this content on 03 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 April 2022 12:53:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
