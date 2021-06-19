Bayerische Motoren Werke : BMW i Andretti Motorsport produces good pace on Saturday in Puebla – Jake Dennis finishes in fifth place.

Puebla. BMW i Andretti Motorsport produced good pace to start the second half of the season in the eighth race of the ABB FIA Formula E Championship, but was not rewarded with a podium finish. Jake Dennis (GBR) finished fifth in the #27 BMW iFE.21 to score ten points in the overall standings. Like Dennis, Maximilian Günther (GER) was in the top three for some time, even leading the race for a while. However, he struggled with energy problems in the final laps and crossed the finish line in twelfth position.

For the first time this season, both BMW i Andretti Motorsport drivers made it to Super Pole in qualifying. Dennis and Günther secured third and fifth places on the grid. After a great start, Günther moved into second position right ahead of Dennis and when leading driver Pascal Wehrlein (GER, Porsche) pulled into the Attack Zone, the two BMW iFE.21s were at the head of the field for a short time.

Both drivers remained in with a good chance of a podium until a few laps before the end, only to lose ground. Dennis struggled after the field moved closer together during the second safety car period and had to activate Attack Mode one more time which cost him a few places. After 28 laps, he crossed the line in fifth position, while Günther struggled with energy problems and finished in twelfth place after outbraking himself on the final lap. Dennis and Günther are tenth and 17th in the drivers' standings, and BMW i Andretti Motorsport is in sixth place in the team championship, with 65 points.

Race nine of this season's ABB FIA Formula E World Championship takes place on Sunday in Puebla.

Reactions to Race 8 in Puebla.

Roger Griffiths (BMW i Andretti Motorsport Team Principal, team standings: 6th place):

'The day started off pretty well. Out of the box I think both cars, in particular Jake, were very competitive. We had a really good result in qualifying having both BMW cars in Super Pole for the first time since Sanya in Season 5. When the lights went green an excellent start from Maximilian saw him in second place after turn one. Things were looking very promising. There were a couple of safety car incidents, one of which worked well for us and the second one unfortunately came at the wrong time for Jake and really compromised his second Attack Mode use. The field was packed up at that point and when he rejoined after taking the attack loop he sort of shuffled in the lower half of the top-ten. He was able to pick up a couple of spots and was able to finish in fifth place. We were looking like we are going to get our first double points score this season right up until the last lap but Maximilian at the time was somehow compromised with energy and he tried to defend. He locked up his front tyres and went straight on at a corner and then unfortunately when he came back onto the race track, it shuffled him back down into twelfth spot. There's a lot of data to review overnight and we've got some ideas already on what we can do differently for tomorrow to hopefully see a stronger finish from both drivers in the second race here in Mexico.'

Jake Dennis (#27 BMW iFE.21, starting position: 3rd place, race result: 5th place, points: 43, driver standings: 10th place):

'We just got unfortunate with the safety car. We were one of only cars that hadn't taken Attack Mode. Attack Mode here is so unforgiving; you lose three seconds, so we went from second to ninth. There were just a few things that went against us during the whole race but we brought it back in fifth. At one point I didn't think we would even get points so I think as a team we can do better but as a team we did a mega job to bring this car back in the points.'

Maximilian Günther (#28 BMW iFE.21, starting position: 5th place, race result: 12th place, points: 22, driver standings: 17th place):

'We struggled a bit in the free practice sessions but found a good direction for qualifying. I felt much more comfortable in the car. I had a great start from P5 straight to P2 and was able to manage the race pretty well. I lacked, however, a bit of pace over the entire race and as a result we slightly overconsumed energy. That led us into a difficult situation in the end. Over most of the race we were on course for the podium, but in the end we literally ran out of power and in turn 11, I had locking tyres on the inside while fighting for position. As a result, I unfortunately lost the points result on the final lap. It is disappointing, for sure, but we have to accept that and shift our focus to tomorrow.'

