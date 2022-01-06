Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Bayerische Motoren Werke AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BMW   DE0005190003

BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG

(BMW)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Change your car's colour with an app: BMW unveils colour-changing car

01/06/2022 | 11:17pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
CES 2022 in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (Reuters) - German carmaker BMW has unveiled the world's first "colour-changing" car at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas.

The concept car, called the BMW iX Flow, uses electronic ink technology normally found in e-readers to transform the car's exterior into a variety of patterns in gray and white.

"This is really energy efficient colour change using the technology E Ink," said BMW research engineer Stella Clarke. "So we took this material - it's kind of a thick paper - and our challenge was to get this on a 3D object like our cars."

When stimulated by electrical signals controlled by a phone app, the material brings different pigments to the surface, causing the car to take on a different shade or design, such as racing stripes.

In the future, the changes would also be controlled by a button on the car's dashboard or perhaps even by hand gestures, Clarke said.

No energy is needed to maintain the colour the driver selects, according to BMW.

"My favourite use case is the use of colour to influence sunlight reflections," said Clarke. "On a hot, sunny day like today, you could switch the colour white to reflect sunlight. On a cold day, you could switch it black to absorb the heat."

Though the vehicle displayed at CES could only alternate between gray and white, the technology will be expanded to cover a spectrum of colour, according to BMW.

(Reporting by Omar Younis; Editing by Karishma Singh and Gerry Doyle)

By Omar Younis


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG -0.02% 96.22 Delayed Quote.8.74%
BLACKROCK, INC. 0.42% 895.49 Delayed Quote.-2.19%
E INK HOLDINGS INC. 4.28% 158.5 End-of-day quote.4.97%
All news about BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG
01/06CHANGE YOUR CAR'S COLOUR WITH AN APP : BMW unveils colour-changing car
RE
01/06BMW shows off color-changing exterior paint on iX Flow at CES
AQ
01/06Analysis-Jumping on EV wagon represents risky ride for tech pioneer Sony
RE
01/06MARKETSCREENER’S WORLD PRESS REVIEW : January 6, 2022
01/06UK new car sales 29% below pre-pandemic level in 2021 - SMMT
RE
01/06Trans-China Automotive Provides Updates on IPO Proceeds
MT
01/06South Korea's Imported Car Sales Fall 24% in December 2021 on Lower Chip Supply
MT
01/05MAGICAL EXTERIOR COLOUR-CHANGE : The BMW iX Flow featuring E Ink.
PU
01/05BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : BMW Theatre Screen brings cinematic experience into the vehicle..
PU
01/05BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : BMW first to bring digital art into vehicles. Artist Cao Fei cr..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 111 B 125 B 125 B
Net income 2021 10 935 M 12 353 M 12 353 M
Net cash 2021 19 941 M 22 526 M 22 526 M
P/E ratio 2021 5,65x
Yield 2021 5,54%
Capitalization 62 455 M 70 587 M 70 550 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,38x
EV / Sales 2022 0,32x
Nbr of Employees 120 726
Free-Float 57,3%
Chart BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG
Duration : Period :
Bayerische Motoren Werke AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 96,22 €
Average target price 109,26 €
Spread / Average Target 13,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Oliver Zipse Chairman-Management Board
Nicolas Peter Chief Financial Officer
Norbert Reithofer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Susanne Klatten Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Manfred Schoch Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG8.74%70 789
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION8.50%273 562
FORD MOTOR COMPANY13.91%94 551
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY7.01%91 090
DAIMLER AG10.96%90 880
GREAT WALL MOTOR COMPANY LIMITED-9.33%53 834