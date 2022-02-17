European Union car sales in January lowest on record -ACEA

The number of new vehicles registered in the European Union, Britain and the European Free Trade Association (EFTA) was down 2.4% in January year-on-year, marking the seventh consecutive month of declines, ACEA's data showed.

Car registrations varied strongly between individual countries with increases of 72.6% in Slovakia and 55.5% in Romania, compared to contractions in nearly all Western European countries, the association said in a statement.

