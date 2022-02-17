Log in
    BMW   DE0005190003

BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG

(BMW)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 02/17 02:22:08 am
94.175 EUR   +0.13%
02:14aEU New Car Sales Declined in January
DJ
02:05aEuropean Union car sales in January lowest on record -ACEA
RE
02/16BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : Art on four wheels as small series from Dingolfing.
PU
European Union car sales in January lowest on record -ACEA

02/17/2022 | 02:05am EST
A worker poses as he walks between second hand cars at the Auto1.com company grounds in Zoerbig

BERLIN (Reuters) - New car registrations in the European Union reached a historic low of 682,596 units in January as semiconductor shortages continued to hurt car sales across the region, data from the region's carmaker association (ACEA) showed on Thursday.

The number of new vehicles registered in the European Union, Britain and the European Free Trade Association (EFTA) was down 2.4% in January year-on-year, marking the seventh consecutive month of declines, ACEA's data showed.

Car registrations varied strongly between individual countries with increases of 72.6% in Slovakia and 55.5% in Romania, compared to contractions in nearly all Western European countries, the association said in a statement.

(Reporting by Zuzanna Szymanska, Editing by Victoria Waldersee)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG -0.93% 94.05 Delayed Quote.6.28%
DAIMLER TRUCK HOLDING AG -0.51% 31.5 Delayed Quote.-2.45%
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG 0.58% 75.82 Delayed Quote.12.18%
RENAULT 2.52% 37.175 Real-time Quote.21.71%
STELLANTIS N.V. 0.93% 17.17 Delayed Quote.2.90%
VOLKSWAGEN AG -1.16% 186.02 Delayed Quote.4.81%
Financials
Sales 2021 111 B 127 B 127 B
Net income 2021 11 186 M 12 718 M 12 718 M
Net cash 2021 19 640 M 22 329 M 22 329 M
P/E ratio 2021 5,38x
Yield 2021 5,96%
Capitalization 61 247 M 69 631 M 69 631 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,37x
EV / Sales 2022 0,32x
Nbr of Employees 120 726
Free-Float 57,3%
