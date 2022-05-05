Log in
    BMW   DE0005190003

BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG

(BMW)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05/05 06:01:37 am EDT
80.04 EUR   +0.71%
05:54aBMW : UBS reaffirms its Neutral rating
MD
05:24aEuropean stocks rally on Fed relief, encouraging earnings
RE
05:03aBMW : JP Morgan reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
European stocks rally on Fed relief, encouraging earnings

05/05/2022 | 05:24am EDT
German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window)

* Powell rules out 75 bps rate hike, sparks stock rally

* Miners, tech stocks power morning gains in Europe

* Airbus soars after Q1 beat, A320 output hike plans

May 5 (Reuters) - European stocks climbed on Thursday, riding a global stock markets rally after the Federal Reserve raised interest rates as expected but cooled aggressive tightening expectations, with sentiment lifted further by a slew of upbeat earnings.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index advanced 1%, with battered technology stocks leading the gains, followed by miners and industrial companies.

The Fed raised interest rates by 50 basis points on Wednesday - the biggest hike in a single day since 2000 - in a bid to control surging prices. However, chief Jerome Powell explicitly ruled out a 75 basis point hike in a coming meeting, sparking a rally on Wall Street.

Worries about quicker interest rate increases, China's COVID lockdowns, the Ukraine conflict and surging inflation have all weighed on stock markets this year, dragging the STOXX 600 down 8.5% so far this year.

"The rise in energy prices and inflation happened quite quickly and that's taken people by surprise, so there is an element of sticker shock," said Niall Gallagher, investment director for European equities at GAM Investments.

"Once you get beyond this sticker shock, I think things will improve. The underlying demand conditions are very strong."

Airbus jumped 7.3% after the world's biggest planemaker reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit and firmed up record plans for a 50% hike in key narrowbody jet output.

Oil giant Shell jumped 3.2% after reporting a record first-quarter profit of $9.13 billion, boosted by higher oil and gas prices and a strong performance of its trading division.

BMW gained 0.7% as a reevaluation of the German carmaker's stake in its Chinese joint venture and strong pricing helped its quarterly profit.

About half of the STOXX 600 companies have reported so far, and 71% of those have topped analysts' profit estimates, as per Refintiv IBES data. Typically, 52% beat estimates in a quarter.

Overall, first-quarter earnings for European companies are expected to grow 35.4%, up from 20.8% at the start of the earnings season.

Gallagher also saw further rotation into cheaper sectors in Europe such as banks and energy, which have remained depressed over the past years.

"The banks sector in Europe is implausibly cheap, particularly the retail-focussed banks," added Gallagher.

The European Central Bank is expected to raise interest rates later this year. Euro zone inflation hit a record high 7.5% in April, nearly four times the ECB's target, but the central bank has been slow to move amid concerns about a slowing economy. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIRBUS SE 7.25% 110.02 Real-time Quote.-8.70%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.49% 0.7214 Delayed Quote.-2.19%
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG 0.72% 80.03 Delayed Quote.-10.19%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.44% 1.25602 Delayed Quote.-7.62%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.05% 0.7842 Delayed Quote.-1.50%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.26% 1.05939 Delayed Quote.-7.43%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.02% 0.013117 Delayed Quote.-2.61%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.57% 0.65134 Delayed Quote.-5.90%
S&P GSCI PETROLEUM INDEX -0.01% 410.7866 Real-time Quote.43.77%
SHELL PLC 0.41% 2225 End-of-day quote.37.19%
STOXX EUROPE 600 NR 1.13% 1017.11 Delayed Quote.-7.46%
Financials
Sales 2022 129 B 136 B 136 B
Net income 2022 12 635 M 13 347 M 13 347 M
Net cash 2022 21 409 M 22 614 M 22 614 M
P/E ratio 2022 4,26x
Yield 2022 7,55%
Capitalization 52 121 M 55 055 M 55 055 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,24x
EV / Sales 2023 0,20x
Nbr of Employees 118 909
Free-Float 57,5%
Chart BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG
Duration : Period :
Bayerische Motoren Werke AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 79,47 €
Average target price 106,10 €
Spread / Average Target 33,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Oliver Zipse Senior VP-Corporate Planning & Product Strategy
Nicolas Peter Group Leader-Corporate Finance
Norbert Reithofer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Susanne Klatten Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Manfred Schoch Chairman-General Works Council
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG-10.19%55 055
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION5.82%236 266
VOLKSWAGEN AG-16.32%96 093
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG-7.78%70 437
FORD MOTOR COMPANY-27.88%60 216
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-29.78%60 036