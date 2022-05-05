European stocks rally on Fed relief, encouraging earnings

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock
* Powell rules out 75 bps rate hike, sparks stock rally
* Miners, tech stocks power morning gains in Europe
* Airbus soars after Q1 beat, A320 output hike plans
May 5 (Reuters) - European stocks climbed on Thursday,
riding a global stock markets rally after the Federal Reserve
raised interest rates as expected but cooled aggressive
tightening expectations, with sentiment lifted further by a slew
of upbeat earnings.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index advanced 1%, with
battered technology stocks leading the gains, followed
by miners and industrial companies.
The Fed raised interest rates by 50 basis points on
Wednesday - the biggest hike in a single day since 2000 - in a
bid to control surging prices. However, chief Jerome Powell
explicitly ruled out a 75 basis point hike in a coming meeting,
sparking a rally on Wall Street.
Worries about quicker interest rate increases, China's COVID
lockdowns, the Ukraine conflict and surging inflation have all
weighed on stock markets this year, dragging the STOXX 600 down
8.5% so far this year.
"The rise in energy prices and inflation happened quite
quickly and that's taken people by surprise, so there is an
element of sticker shock," said Niall Gallagher, investment
director for European equities at GAM Investments.
"Once you get beyond this sticker shock, I think things will
improve. The underlying demand conditions are very strong."
Airbus jumped 7.3% after the world's biggest
planemaker reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit and
firmed up record plans for a 50% hike in key narrowbody jet
output.
Oil giant Shell jumped 3.2% after reporting a
record first-quarter profit of $9.13 billion, boosted by higher
oil and gas prices and a strong performance of its trading
division.
BMW gained 0.7% as a reevaluation of the German
carmaker's stake in its Chinese joint venture and strong pricing
helped its quarterly profit.
About half of the STOXX 600 companies have reported so far,
and 71% of those have topped analysts' profit estimates, as per
Refintiv IBES data. Typically, 52% beat estimates in a quarter.
Overall, first-quarter earnings for European companies are
expected to grow 35.4%, up from 20.8% at the start of the
earnings season.
Gallagher also saw further rotation into cheaper sectors in
Europe such as banks and energy, which have remained depressed
over the past years.
"The banks sector in Europe is implausibly cheap,
particularly the retail-focussed banks," added Gallagher.
The European Central Bank is expected to raise interest
rates later this year. Euro zone inflation hit a record high
7.5% in April, nearly four times the ECB's target, but the
central bank has been slow to move amid concerns about a slowing
economy.
