Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Bayerische Motoren Werke AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BMW   DE0005190003

BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG

(BMW)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  04/28 02:20:34 am EDT
77.36 EUR   +1.03%
02:08aFaurecia-Aptoide signs up Mercedes in infotainment win over Google
RE
04/27Iron man Elon Musk places his Tesla battery bets
RE
04/27Lacking filters, U.S. cars set to emit a septillion more particles - research
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Faurecia-Aptoide signs up Mercedes in infotainment win over Google

04/28/2022 | 02:08am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Mercedes-Benz cars are on display for sale at a showroom in Saint Petersburg

PARIS (Reuters) - Mercedes-Benz will use embedded Faurecia-Aptoide technology to power navigation and other vehicle infotainment functions in a crucial win for the app provider against Alphabet Inc's Google and other technology firms to control car dashboards.

The companies said on Thursday that under a multi-year partnership, from 2023 the joint venture between auto supplier Faurecia and independent app store Aptoide will integrate the German premium carmaker's MBUX multimedia system, with its open platform offering nearly 250 apps - navigation, traffic, streaming, payment solution, information on parking and charging stations.

Tech giants like Google and Amazon.com Inc are in a race for a bigger share of the growing vehicle infotainment market. Faurecia-Aptoide's deputy general manager, Thomas Belin, told Reuters the Mercedes contract helps boost his company's position.

"Today, with such contracts we see that we have this critical mass (...) and that we are legitimate in this market," he said.

The joint venture between French supplier Faurecia and Portuguese Android application specialist Aptoide already has contracts with Volkswagen and BMW to provide their vehicles with its Android Automotive ecosystem.

Faurecia-Aptoide is also in talks with a French carmaker and premium car brand over using its app store in Europe - offering a tailor-made product carmakers can brand as their own.

"We are going to provide a much more customizable app store offer, where each manufacturer will be able to really appropriate the solution, choose their ecosystem and have control over personal data, which is an important issue", Belin said.

For instance, Belin said Faurecia-Aptoide can offer Volkswagen users a "myvolkswagen" account instead of a Google account.

Faurecia is part of Forvia, the European car parts maker created by its takeover of German rival Hella.

In January, Faurecia said 3 million vehicles worldwide use its Aptoide platform, not including its new BMW and Mercedes contracts.

(Reporting by Gilles Guillaume in Paris; Writing by Nick Carey; Editing by Matthew Lewis)

By Gilles Guillaume


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. -3.67% 2285.89 Delayed Quote.-21.10%
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG 0.39% 76.57 Delayed Quote.-13.47%
FAURECIA SE -0.78% 20.29 Real-time Quote.-51.49%
HELLA GMBH & CO. KGAA 0.00% 58.4 Delayed Quote.-5.81%
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG 1.54% 63.88 Delayed Quote.-5.49%
VOLKSWAGEN AG 0.00% 145.5 Delayed Quote.-18.02%
All news about BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG
02:08aFaurecia-Aptoide signs up Mercedes in infotainment win over Google
RE
04/27Iron man Elon Musk places his Tesla battery bets
RE
04/27Lacking filters, U.S. cars set to emit a septillion more particles - research
RE
04/26SMART HOME MEETS SMART MOBILITY : BMW and Bosch Smart Home start a joint campaign
AQ
04/26BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : BMW M Motorsport News, 26th April 2022.
PU
04/26BMW : Bank of America sticks Neutral
MD
04/26BMW, Audi suspend shipments by train to China due to Ukraine war
RE
04/26BMW, Deutsche Telekom Secure Minority Stake In Kinexon
MT
04/26BMW, Volkswagen's Audi Switches to Ships from Rail for Shipments to China Amid Ukraine ..
MT
04/26PROCESS AUTOMATION FOR HIGHEST DEMAN : BMW Group acquires stake in Munich-based technology..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 129 B 136 B 136 B
Net income 2022 12 462 M 13 135 M 13 135 M
Net cash 2022 21 409 M 22 564 M 22 564 M
P/E ratio 2022 4,15x
Yield 2022 7,93%
Capitalization 50 232 M 52 943 M 52 943 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,22x
EV / Sales 2023 0,19x
Nbr of Employees 118 909
Free-Float 57,5%
Chart BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG
Duration : Period :
Bayerische Motoren Werke AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 76,57 €
Average target price 105,78 €
Spread / Average Target 38,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Oliver Zipse Senior VP-Corporate Planning & Product Strategy
Nicolas Peter Group Leader-Corporate Finance
Norbert Reithofer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Susanne Klatten Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Manfred Schoch Chairman-General Works Council
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG-13.47%52 943
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION3.54%235 840
VOLKSWAGEN AG-18.02%95 934
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG-5.49%71 722
FORD MOTOR COMPANY-28.50%59 117
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-34.06%55 273