  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Bayerische Motoren Werke AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BMW   DE0005190003

BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG

(BMW)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News

From Las Vegas to Munich: The BMW iX Flow featuring E Ink at BMW Welt.

02/14/2022 | 08:33am EST
At this year's Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, the BMW Group presented the BMW iX Flow featuring E Ink - a unique technology that enables the exterior to change colour. From now until the mid-March, visitors to the BMW Welt have the opportunity to view the spectacular vehicle in the recently opened BMW i exhibition.


What is the technology behind the color change and what is the added value?

The special paint finish works in a similar way to the technology in e-book readers. A special body foiling integrates several million colour capsules. Negatively charged white or positively charged black pigments are stimulated by electrical signals and collect on the surface and in this way change the exterior colour. "In this way, we give drivers the freedom to express different sides of their personality to the outside world and redefine them on every journey," says Stella Clarke, Project Head of BMW iX Flow featuring E Ink. With the ability to change the exterior colour and to display different patterns, the BMW iX Flow featuring E Ink opens up new worlds for an individual driving experience. But the technology also offers numerous potential areas of application beyond the customer experience, for example to improve energy efficiency. The electrophoretic paint in the BMW iX Flow featuring E Ink differs from displays in that it does not constantly consume energy. Only when switching over is electricity very briefly required. The matching exterior colour actually improves the energy efficiency of the vehicle. A white surface will reflect sunlight significantly more than a black one, meaning the interior heats up less. Changing the colour thus reduces energy consumption. The colour change in the all-electric BMW iX not only boosts the mood of the passengers, but also the vehicle's range.


BMW Welt Opening Hours.
Monday to Saturday from 7.30 a.m. until 00.00 midnight. On Sundays and public holidays from 9.00 a.m. until 00.00 midnight.


Hygiene Guidelines.
The 2G-Plus-regulations are valid at BMW Welt and the BMW Museum. Please provide a proof that you are either fully vaccinated or recovered during your visit and bring your additional proof of negative test. Optionally the proof of a booster vaccination is also sufficient. Please note the compliance with the minimum distance of 1.5 meters and the obligation to wear a FFP-2 mouth-/ nose protection.

Disclaimer

BMW - Bayerische Motoren Werke AG published this content on 14 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2022 13:32:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 111 B 127 B 127 B
Net income 2021 11 186 M 12 758 M 12 758 M
Net cash 2021 19 640 M 22 400 M 22 400 M
P/E ratio 2021 5,45x
Yield 2021 5,88%
Capitalization 61 968 M 70 675 M 70 675 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,38x
EV / Sales 2022 0,32x
Nbr of Employees 120 726
Free-Float 57,3%
Chart BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG
Duration : Period :
Bayerische Motoren Werke AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 95,30 €
Average target price 110,78 €
Spread / Average Target 16,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Oliver Zipse Senior VP-Corporate Planning & Product Strategy
Nicolas Peter Group Leader-Corporate Finance
Norbert Reithofer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Susanne Klatten Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Manfred Schoch Chairman-General Works Council
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG7.70%70 675
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION7.05%268 450
VOLKSWAGEN AG6.29%130 185
DAIMLER AG10.13%90 829
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-16.72%70 951
FORD MOTOR COMPANY-15.50%70 275