Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Bayerische Motoren Werke AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BMW   DE0005190003

BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG

(BMW)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Global carmakers raided by EU and UK antitrust regulators

03/15/2022 | 01:38pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Volkswagen's plant in Zwickau, Germany

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators on Tuesday raided several automotive companies and associations in several countries on suspicion of breaching the bloc's cartel rules.

The European Commission also sent companies requests for information, it said without disclosing company names.

"The inspections and requests for information concern possible collusion in relation to the collection, treatment and recovery of end-of-life cars and vans which are considered waste," the EU competition enforcer said in a statement.

German carmaker BMW said it has received a request for information and would respond.

Mercedes Benz said it does not expect to be fined because it is a leniency applicant and is cooperating extensively with the Commission and the UK Competition and Markets Authority (CMA).

Ford said in a statement that it had been served with a notice by CMA "relating to the recycling of old or written-off vehicles, specifically cars and vans, also known as end-of-life vehicles".

"Given the situation is ongoing it would be inappropriate for us to say more at this stage except to state that we will fully cooperate with the CMA's review," the U.S. carmaker said.

Renault said it "confirms that it was visited today by European Commission investigators" and is cooperating fully.

Volkswagen and its premium brand Audi both declined to comment. Carmakers Stellantis and Ferrari did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The CMA also opened an investigation into a number of unnamed vehicle makers and some industry bodies and said it was cooperating with the Commission.

Companies found breaching EU cartel rules face fines up to 10% of their global turnover.

The Commission has in the past decade issued fines totalling about 2.2 billion euros ($2.4 billion) against car parts cartels dealing in products ranging from brakes to wire harnesses, seat belts and air bags.

($1 = 0.9105 euros)

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Additional reporting by Christina Amann and Ilona Wissenbach in Frankfurt, Ben Klayman in Detroit, Gilles Guillaume in Paris, Giulio Piovaccari in Milan and Nick Carey in London; Editing by David Goodman)

By Foo Yun Chee


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG 1.20% 75.32 Delayed Quote.-15.89%
FERRARI N.V. 0.32% 193.54 Delayed Quote.-25.46%
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG 2.27% 62.14 Delayed Quote.-10.11%
RENAULT 2.27% 22.99 Real-time Quote.-26.40%
STELLANTIS N.V. 1.11% 14.156 Delayed Quote.-16.10%
STELLANTIS N.V. 1.00% 14.156 Real-time Quote.-15.96%
VOLKSWAGEN AG 0.67% 151 Delayed Quote.-15.48%
All news about BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG
01:38pGlobal carmakers raided by EU and UK antitrust regulators
RE
02:30aNorthvolt to build its third battery gigaplant in northern Germany
RE
03/14Your connected car knows you. The tussle for that data's hitting high gear
RE
03/14BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : BMW Motorrad Motorsport and the two BMW WorldSBK teams taking p..
PU
03/14BMW : Deutsche Bank reiterates its Buy rating
MD
03/14Your connected car knows you. The tussle for that data's hitting high gear
RE
03/11Volkswagen warns of risks from Ukraine crisis as operating profit doubles
RE
03/11Rental car giants embark on electric after pandemic bonanza
RE
03/11BMW : UBS reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
03/11BMW : Goldman Sachs maintains a Buy rating
MD
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 111 B 122 B 122 B
Net income 2021 11 264 M 12 372 M 12 372 M
Net cash 2021 19 640 M 21 573 M 21 573 M
P/E ratio 2021 4,25x
Yield 2021 7,60%
Capitalization 48 602 M 53 386 M 53 386 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,26x
EV / Sales 2022 0,18x
Nbr of Employees 120 726
Free-Float -
Chart BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG
Duration : Period :
Bayerische Motoren Werke AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 74,43 €
Average target price 111,63 €
Spread / Average Target 50,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Oliver Zipse Senior VP-Corporate Planning & Product Strategy
Nicolas Peter Group Leader-Corporate Finance
Norbert Reithofer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Susanne Klatten Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Manfred Schoch Chairman-General Works Council
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG-15.89%53 386
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-9.10%223 519
VOLKSWAGEN AG-15.48%102 172
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG-10.11%71 401
FORD MOTOR COMPANY-24.22%63 027
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-30.36%59 327