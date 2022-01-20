Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Bayerische Motoren Werke AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BMW   DE0005190003

BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG

(BMW)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 01/20 03:59:58 pm
95.945 EUR   -1.96%
05:40pNonprofit groups to rate U.S. vehicle driver monitoring systems
RE
06:33aAirbus, BMW Call For Subsidies Amid Accelerated Green Transition Push In Germany
MT
04:09aFitch Rates BMW Vehicle Lease Trust 2022-1
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Nonprofit groups to rate U.S. vehicle driver monitoring systems

01/20/2022 | 05:40pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WASHINGTON, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Two nonprofit bodies, Consumer Reports and the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS), said separately on Thursday they are reviewing safeguards put in place by automakers for vehicles with partial automation.

The announcements come amid scrutiny of Tesla's driver assistance system Autopilot, which handles some driving tasks and allows drivers to keep their hands off the wheel at times.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) in August opened a formal safety probe into Autopilot in 765,000 U.S. Tesla vehicles after a series of crashes involving Tesla models and emergency vehicles.

IIHS said in a statement that most current partial automation systems have some safeguards in place to help ensure drivers are paying attention but "none of them meets all the pending IIHS criteria."

For vehicle safeguards to do well under its planned new ratings "systems will need to ensure that the driver's eyes are directed at the road and their hands are either on the wheel or ready to grab it at all times," the industry-funded group said.

"Partial automation systems may make long drives seem like less of a burden, but there is no evidence that they make driving safer," IIHS President David Harkey said.

Consumer Reports, an influential publication that tests vehicles, said research suggests human drivers are less likely to pay attention to automated tasks, even when they know the automation isn't perfect.

Its testing found flaws in Tesla, BMW and Subaru's driver monitoring systems, it said. The three automakers did not immediately comment.

Initially only Ford and General Motors will earn additional points in its 2022 vehicle ratings next month for driver monitoring systems, the magazine added.

"Only GM and Ford prevented a driver from using active driving assistance if they stopped looking at the road," it said.

In 2020, the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) criticized Tesla's lack of safeguards in a fatal 2018 Autopilot crash in California involving a driver playing a word-building game on his phone during the fatal trip.

NTSB Chair Jennifer Homendy praised the new IIHS rating program as "a meaningful step" towards more informed consumers and safer roads. (Reporting by David Shepardson; editing by Richard Pullin)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG -1.05% 96.83 Delayed Quote.10.59%
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY -2.83% 54.65 Delayed Quote.-4.08%
SUBARU CORPORATION -1.07% 2123 Delayed Quote.4.33%
TESLA, INC. 0.06% 996.27 Delayed Quote.-5.78%
All news about BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG
05:40pNonprofit groups to rate U.S. vehicle driver monitoring systems
RE
06:33aAirbus, BMW Call For Subsidies Amid Accelerated Green Transition Push In Germany
MT
04:09aFitch Rates BMW Vehicle Lease Trust 2022-1
AQ
03:06aBAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : In 2021 BMW Motorrad achieves the best sales result in its hist..
PU
01/19India's Maharashtra state bats for Tesla over import tax on EVs
RE
01/19BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : Management change at BMW Group Plant Eisenach
PU
01/19MARKETSCREENER’S WORLD PRESS REVIEW : January 19, 2022
01/19BMW : Deutsche Bank remains its Buy rating
MD
01/19EDMUNDS : The hottest cars to look out for in 2022
AQ
01/19BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : BMW M Motorsport is approaching the 2022 season with a strong s..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 111 B 125 B 125 B
Net income 2021 11 017 M 12 456 M 12 456 M
Net cash 2021 19 979 M 22 588 M 22 588 M
P/E ratio 2021 5,64x
Yield 2021 5,66%
Capitalization 62 964 M 71 396 M 71 186 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,39x
EV / Sales 2022 0,33x
Nbr of Employees 120 726
Free-Float -
Chart BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG
Duration : Period :
Bayerische Motoren Werke AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 96,83 €
Average target price 110,17 €
Spread / Average Target 13,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Oliver Zipse Senior VP-Corporate Planning & Product Strategy
Nicolas Peter Group Leader-Corporate Finance
Norbert Reithofer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Susanne Klatten Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Manfred Schoch Chairman-General Works Council
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG10.59%72 197
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION9.38%278 562
VOLKSWAGEN AG8.01%134 285
DAIMLER AG10.22%90 458
FORD MOTOR COMPANY8.09%89 716
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-4.08%81 653