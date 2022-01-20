Nonprofit groups to rate U.S. vehicle driver monitoring systems

WASHINGTON, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Two nonprofit bodies,
Consumer Reports and the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety
(IIHS), said separately on Thursday they are reviewing
safeguards put in place by automakers for vehicles with partial
automation.
The announcements come amid scrutiny of Tesla's
driver assistance system Autopilot, which handles some driving
tasks and allows drivers to keep their hands off the wheel at
times.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA)
in August opened a formal safety probe into Autopilot in 765,000
U.S. Tesla vehicles after a series of crashes involving Tesla
models and emergency vehicles.
IIHS said in a statement that most current partial
automation systems have some safeguards in place to help ensure
drivers are paying attention but "none of them meets all the
pending IIHS criteria."
For vehicle safeguards to do well under its planned new
ratings "systems will need to ensure that the driver's eyes are
directed at the road and their hands are either on the wheel or
ready to grab it at all times," the industry-funded group said.
"Partial automation systems may make long drives seem like
less of a burden, but there is no evidence that they make
driving safer," IIHS President David Harkey said.
Consumer Reports, an influential publication that tests
vehicles, said research suggests human drivers are less likely
to pay attention to automated tasks, even when they know the
automation isn't perfect.
Its testing found flaws in Tesla, BMW and Subaru's
driver monitoring systems, it said. The three
automakers did not immediately comment.
Initially only Ford and General Motors will
earn additional points in its 2022 vehicle ratings next month
for driver monitoring systems, the magazine added.
"Only GM and Ford prevented a driver from using active
driving assistance if they stopped looking at the road," it
said.
In 2020, the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB)
criticized Tesla's lack of safeguards in a fatal 2018 Autopilot
crash in California involving a driver playing a word-building
game on his phone during the fatal trip.
NTSB Chair Jennifer Homendy praised the new IIHS rating
program as "a meaningful step" towards more informed consumers
and safer roads.
