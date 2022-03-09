Renewed success in meeting CO2 targets: BMW Group continues to pursue its consistent path of emission reduction in 2021

Munich. The BMW Group once again significantly overfulfilled its European CO2 emissions targets in 2021, continuing to consistently pursue its path of emission reduction. With emissions of around 115,9 grams per kilometre, according to WLTP, the company outperformed the fleet target limit of approx. 126 grams per kilometre by around ten grams in the EU27+2 (EU, Norway, Iceland), based on its own internal calculations.

CO2 fleet emissions were also further reduced compared to the previous year: Converted to the WLTP cycle, the reduction was around 14 percent. The key drivers for fulfilment of the fleet target were significantly higher sales of electrified vehicles in Europe and further increases in efficiency for conventional drive technologies.

The BMW Group already released two very successful fully-electric vehicles onto the market in 2021, the BMW iX and the BMW i4, for which demand is exceeding the high expectations. On the European continent, in particular, there is strong interest in electromobility: In 2021, more than one in four vehicles in the EU27+2 was either fully electric or a plug-in hybrid. The success of electromobility can also be seen from two further milestones the company reached in 2021: For the first time, a fully-electric vehicle, the MINI Cooper SE*, became the highest-volume model variant for one of the BMW Group brands. The company also handed over its one-millionth electrified vehicle to its new owner in December 2021.

The BMW Group aims to sell more than 200,000 fully-electric vehicles in 2022, at least double its sales in 2021. The launch of two more fully-electric vehicles from important model series this year, the BMW i7 and the BMW iX1, will further increase the total number and percentage of electrified vehicles sold. A highly flexible, integrated production system that allows combustion-engine vehicles and electric models to be built on one line is a key enabler for this. In 2022, the BMW Group will produce at least one fully-electric vehicle at each of its German plants.

In 2021, the BMW Group once again tightened its own goals to significantly reduce CO2 emissions and also committed to a pathway that meets the 1.5-degree goal for limiting global warming. The BMW Group plans to lower lifecycle CO2 emissions per vehicle by at least 40 percent by 2030. The company became the first German automotive manufacturer to join the Business Ambition for 1.5° C campaign launched by the Science-Based Targets Initiative and is committed to the goal of complete climate neutrality throughout the entire value chain by 2050 at the latest.

*Consumption/emissions data:

MINI Cooper SE: Power consumption in kWh/100 km combined: 16.9-14.9 NEDC, 17.6-15.2 WLTP.

