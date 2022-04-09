Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Bayerische Motoren Werke AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BMW   DE0005190003

BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG

(BMW)
  Report
Delayed Xetra  -  04/08 11:39:19 am EDT
77.00 EUR   +1.76%
04/08100-PERCENT GREEN POWER : BMW Group to use sustainably produced aluminium wheels from 2024
PU
04/07New lithium technology can help the world go green -- if it works
RE
04/07BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : At the Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival 2022, the BMW Group is cooperating with the Grammy award winning artist Doja Cat, thus strengthening the ranks of inspiring co-creators.
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Volkswagen rejects shareholder push for climate lobbying disclosures

04/09/2022 | 08:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
sFILE PHOTO: The logo of German carmaker Volkswagen is seen on a rim cap in a showroom of a Volkswagen car dealer in Brussels

BERLIN (Reuters) - Volkswagen has rejected a shareholder proposal for it to explain how its lobbying activities align with its climate goals - something two of the carmaker's leading competitors have already promised to do, one of the investors said on Friday.

A filing by a group of seven shareholders said that while Volkswagen does disclose its trade association memberships, it should go further and say whether the associations' aims are compatible with its emissions-cutting targets.

Fellow carmakers Mercedes-Benz and BMW have already committed to doing that.

"The Board is failing to deliver transparent oversight of the company's climate lobbying," said Charlotta Sydstrand, sustainability strategist at Swedish pension scheme AP7, one of the shareholders involved in the proposal.

Her comments were included in a statement issued by the Church of England Pensions group, which also backed the filing.

The statement said Volkswagen had rejected the proposal on the grounds that the issue was deemed to be beyond the competence of the general meeting.

Volkswagen was not immediately available for comment.

Other supporters of the proposal included Britain's biggest listed asset manager Schroders and a range of Swedish pension funds.

Pressure by investors on climate-related issues is growing rapidly.

Last week, 34 investors managing more than $7 trillion in assets warned 17 of Europe's largest companies, including Volkswagen, they could challenge board directors over their accounting of climate risks.

(Reporting by Victoria Waldersee and Simon Jessop; Editing by Helen Popper)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG 1.76% 77 Delayed Quote.-12.98%
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG 1.51% 63.22 Delayed Quote.-6.47%
SCHRODERS PLC 1.38% 3234 Delayed Quote.-9.44%
VOLKSWAGEN AG 2.16% 153.04 Delayed Quote.-13.77%
All news about BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG
04/08100-PERCENT GREEN POWER : BMW Group to use sustainably produced aluminium wheels from 2024
PU
04/07New lithium technology can help the world go green -- if it works
RE
04/07BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : At the Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival 2022, the BMW Gro..
PU
04/07BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : BMW Group steps up rapid pace of growth in electromobility and ..
PU
04/05CLASSIC, SPORTY OPEN-AIR FUN : the MINI Cooper S Convertible in the Resolute Edition.
PU
04/05IT'S TIME : BMW Motorrad Motorsport kicks off the 2022 season of the WorldSBK at Aragón.
PU
04/05BMW Invests In Swiss Sustainable Lightweighting Manufacturer Bcomp's Series B Funding R..
MT
04/05WOW! WOW! WOW! The only artist-signed THE 8 X JEFF KOONS is sold for 475,000 dollars at..
AQ
04/05BMW : DZ Bank remains its Buy rating
MD
04/05BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : WOW! WOW! WOW! The only artist-signed THE 8 X JEFF KOONS is sol..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 129 B 140 B 140 B
Net income 2022 12 275 M 13 351 M 13 351 M
Net cash 2022 21 643 M 23 541 M 23 541 M
P/E ratio 2022 4,19x
Yield 2022 7,84%
Capitalization 50 470 M 54 895 M 54 895 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,22x
EV / Sales 2023 0,20x
Nbr of Employees 118 909
Free-Float 57,5%
Chart BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG
Duration : Period :
Bayerische Motoren Werke AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 77,00 €
Average target price 106,69 €
Spread / Average Target 38,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Oliver Zipse Senior VP-Corporate Planning & Product Strategy
Nicolas Peter Group Leader-Corporate Finance
Norbert Reithofer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Susanne Klatten Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Manfred Schoch Chairman-General Works Council
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG-12.98%54 895
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-0.47%232 235
VOLKSWAGEN AG-13.77%104 004
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG-6.47%73 564
FORD MOTOR COMPANY-27.54%60 483
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-32.88%57 176