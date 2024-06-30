BayFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BAFN)

2024 - First Quarter Results (Unaudited)

In addition to the historical information contained herein, this presentation

includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of such term in the

Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are subject to

many risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, the effects of health

crises, global military hostilities, or climate change, including their effects on the

economic environment, our customers and our operations, as well as any

Cautionary

changes to federal, state or local government laws, regulations or orders in

connection with them; the ability of the Company to implement its strategy and

Statement

expand its banking operations; changes in interest rates and other general

economic, business and political conditions, including changes in the financial

Concerning

mergers and acquisitions; changes in benchmark interest rates used to price

Forward-Looking

markets; changes in business plans as circumstances warrant; risks related to

risks detailed from time to time in filings made by the Company with the SEC,

Information

loans and deposits, changes in tax laws, regulations and guidance; and other

including, but not limited to those "Risk Factors" described in our most recent

Form 10-K and Form 10-Q. Readers should note that the forward-looking

statements included herein are not a guarantee of future events, and that actual

events may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-

looking statements.

Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "will," "propose," "may," "plan," "seek," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "continue," or similar terminology. Any forward-looking statements presented herein are made only as of the date of this document, and we do not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise.

ABOUT BAYFIRST FINANCIAL CORP.

TAMPA BAY'S PREMIER BANKING FRANCHISE

HOW WE RANK

  • IN THE TAMPA BAY- SARASOTA REGION(1)

ASSET SIZE

$1.14BILLION TOTAL ASSETS (2)

GROWTH

115%ASSET GROWTH SINCE DEC 31, 2019(2)

SBA ORIGINATION

#2 SBA 7(a) ORIGINATOR IN THE NATION BY UNITS (3)

INITIATIVES

CSRCORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY FOCUSED

DEPOSITS

$22.2

MILLION IN TOTAL DEPOSIT GROWTH DURING THE QUARTER(2)

BANKING CENTERS

THE FIFTH BANKING CENTER IN THE SARASOTA-BRADENTON AREA OPENED IN SARASOTA IN FEBRUARY BRINGING THE TOTAL BANKING CENTERS TO 12 IN THE TAMPA BAY- SARASOTA REGION

1.

Deposit ranking of banks with assets less than $10B headquartered in the Tampa-Sarasota region as of December 31, 2023 from Uniform Bank Performance

Reports

3

2.

Financial data as of March 31, 2024

3.

As of SBA's quarter ended March 31, 2024

KEY INVESTMENT POINTS

  • Second largest community bank (deposits) based in attractive Tampa Bay-Sarasota region(1)
    • Total asset growth of 115% since YE2019
  • Deposit growth of 8% since same period last year

Among the nation's top SBA loan originators

      • Innovative technology driven bank planning for the future of banking
    • Experienced management team with strong insider ownership of 15%
  • The Company has continuously paid quarterly common stock cash dividends since 2016.

1. Deposit ranking of banks with assets less than $10B headquartered in the Tampa-Sarasota

4

region as of December 31, 2023 from Uniform Bank Performance Reports

ABOUT BAYFIRST FINANCIAL CORP.

CURRENT BANKING CENTER LOCATION

SOLID BANKING CENTER FRANCHISE IN

TAMPA BAY-SARASOTA REGION

5

INNOVATIVE COMMUNITY BANK

Technology focused community bank with diversified revenue streams

COMMUNITY BANKING

  • 12 banking centers in Tampa Bay- Sarasota region
  • Full suite of commercial and consumer loan and deposit products to meet the needs of Tampa Bay individuals, families and small businesses

TECHNOLOGY FOCUSED

  • Advanced technology platform to support innovative products and services while improving efficiencies
  • PowerLOS for government guaranteed and commercial lending platform
  • Working with FinTechs to offer new and innovative services through Mulesoft API platform

CREDITBENCH

  • BayFirst's in-house government guaranteed lending platform
  • #2 in units and #5 SBA lender in dollars as of SBA's quarter ended 3/31/24
  • #1 SBA lender in the five county Tampa Bay area at SBA's FY ended 9/30/23
  • Small Loan Balance program:
    • Includes Bolt SBA 7(a) loans for $150K or less, up to 85% government guarantee
  • Core program:
    • Focus on greater than $150K
    • Loan generation from organic sales and FinTech partners

6

ATTRACTIVE LOAN COMPOSITION

Composition of Loans Held for Investment as of March 31, 2024

0.4% 6.8%

2.9%

6.1%27.3%

24.6%

18.8%

12.0%

C&I

Residential

HELOC

Owner-occupied nonfarm/nonresidential

Other nonfarm/nonresidential

C&D

Multifamily residential and farmland

Consumer & Other

Loan Highlights

  • Loan portfolio is well-diversified across major loan types with a low concentration of non owner-occupied commercial real estate loans
  • Total loan production of $197 million during the quarter
  • Loans held for investment grew $19 million during the quarter

7

SOLID DEPOSIT COMPOSITION

Deposit Portfolio Composition as of March 31, 2024

Deposit Highlights

Time Deposits,

Noninterest Bearing Transaction, 9.6%

• Total Deposits grew $22 million during

the quarter

• Approximately 84% of deposits are

26.6%Interest Bearing Transaction, 24.9%

Savings & Money Market, 38.9%

insured as of March 31, 2024

• Minimal use of short-term brokered

deposits ($30 million as of March 31,

2024)

• Grew number of checking accounts by

6% YTD

8

INVESTMENT SECURITIES

Investment Securities Portfolio Details

AFS Investment Securities Portfolio as of March 31, 2024

(fair market value, in thousands)

Minimal exposure to market value losses due to

modest investment securities portfolio (4% of total

assets)

Other Comprehensive Loss of $3.2 million reduced

Tangible Book Value by $0.77 as of March 31, 2024

Corporate bonds, $11,393

Asset-backed securities, $7,208

◦ We intend and have the ability to hold the

available for sale investment securities to

maturity; no plan to sell

◦ No impact to regulatory capital ratios

• $2.5 million of HTM investment securities, net of ACL of

$14 thousand

CMO: U.S. Government- sponsored enterprises, $16,417

MBS: U.S. Government- sponsored enterprises, $7,496

9

STRATEGIC PILLARS 2024

Maintain

Leverage

Continue to

Maintain

Manage and

Banking

Promote

Leverage

Promote

Granularity

Center

Workplace

Strong

Evolve Risk

of Deposit

Our SBA

Innovation

Franchise and

Culture and

Capital

Management

and Loan

Expertise

Core Deposit

Social

Portfolios

Base

Responsibility

10

