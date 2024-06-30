BayFirst Financial Corp. is a bank holding company that operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, BayFirst National Bank (the Bank). The Bank operates about 12 full-service banking offices throughout the Tampa Bay region and offers a range of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses and individuals. The Bank offers its products and services through its Community Banking Division and its separately branded loan origination platform, CreditBench. CreditBench is a government guaranteed lender with specific expertise in originating small business administration (SBA) 7(a) loans and United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) loans throughout the nation. The Bank offers specialized business and personal checking accounts, Internet banking and online bill payment, remote capture and deposit, cash management, and others. The Bank also offers customary community bank deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking accounts, and others.

Sector Banks