BayFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BAFN)
2024 - First Quarter Results (Unaudited)
In addition to the historical information contained herein, this presentation
includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of such term in the
Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are subject to
many risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, the effects of health
crises, global military hostilities, or climate change, including their effects on the
economic environment, our customers and our operations, as well as any
Cautionary
changes to federal, state or local government laws, regulations or orders in
connection with them; the ability of the Company to implement its strategy and
Statement
expand its banking operations; changes in interest rates and other general
economic, business and political conditions, including changes in the financial
Concerning
mergers and acquisitions; changes in benchmark interest rates used to price
Forward-Looking
markets; changes in business plans as circumstances warrant; risks related to
risks detailed from time to time in filings made by the Company with the SEC,
Information
loans and deposits, changes in tax laws, regulations and guidance; and other
including, but not limited to those "Risk Factors" described in our most recent
Form 10-K and Form 10-Q. Readers should note that the forward-looking
statements included herein are not a guarantee of future events, and that actual
events may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-
looking statements.
Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "will," "propose," "may," "plan," "seek," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "continue," or similar terminology. Any forward-looking statements presented herein are made only as of the date of this document, and we do not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise.
ABOUT BAYFIRST FINANCIAL CORP.
TAMPA BAY'S PREMIER BANKING FRANCHISE
HOW WE RANK
- IN THE TAMPA BAY- SARASOTA REGION(1)
ASSET SIZE
$1.14BILLION TOTAL ASSETS (2)
GROWTH
115%ASSET GROWTH SINCE DEC 31, 2019(2)
SBA ORIGINATION
#2 SBA 7(a) ORIGINATOR IN THE NATION BY UNITS (3)
INITIATIVES
CSRCORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY FOCUSED
DEPOSITS
$22.2
MILLION IN TOTAL DEPOSIT GROWTH DURING THE QUARTER(2)
BANKING CENTERS
THE FIFTH BANKING CENTER IN THE SARASOTA-BRADENTON AREA OPENED IN SARASOTA IN FEBRUARY BRINGING THE TOTAL BANKING CENTERS TO 12 IN THE TAMPA BAY- SARASOTA REGION
1.
Deposit ranking of banks with assets less than $10B headquartered in the Tampa-Sarasota region as of December 31, 2023 from Uniform Bank Performance
Reports
3
2.
Financial data as of March 31, 2024
3.
As of SBA's quarter ended March 31, 2024
KEY INVESTMENT POINTS
- Second largest community bank (deposits) based in attractive Tampa Bay-Sarasota region(1)
- Total asset growth of 115% since YE2019
- Deposit growth of 8% since same period last year
✔ Among the nation's top SBA loan originators
- Innovative technology driven bank planning for the future of banking
- Experienced management team with strong insider ownership of 15%
- The Company has continuously paid quarterly common stock cash dividends since 2016.
1. Deposit ranking of banks with assets less than $10B headquartered in the Tampa-Sarasota
4
region as of December 31, 2023 from Uniform Bank Performance Reports
ABOUT BAYFIRST FINANCIAL CORP.
CURRENT BANKING CENTER LOCATION
SOLID BANKING CENTER FRANCHISE IN
TAMPA BAY-SARASOTA REGION
5
INNOVATIVE COMMUNITY BANK
Technology focused community bank with diversified revenue streams
COMMUNITY BANKING
- 12 banking centers in Tampa Bay- Sarasota region
- Full suite of commercial and consumer loan and deposit products to meet the needs of Tampa Bay individuals, families and small businesses
TECHNOLOGY FOCUSED
- Advanced technology platform to support innovative products and services while improving efficiencies
- PowerLOS for government guaranteed and commercial lending platform
- Working with FinTechs to offer new and innovative services through Mulesoft API platform
CREDITBENCH
- BayFirst's in-house government guaranteed lending platform
- #2 in units and #5 SBA lender in dollars as of SBA's quarter ended 3/31/24
- #1 SBA lender in the five county Tampa Bay area at SBA's FY ended 9/30/23
- Small Loan Balance program:
- Includes Bolt SBA 7(a) loans for $150K or less, up to 85% government guarantee
- Core program:
- Focus on greater than $150K
- Loan generation from organic sales and FinTech partners
6
ATTRACTIVE LOAN COMPOSITION
Composition of Loans Held for Investment as of March 31, 2024
0.4% 6.8%
2.9%
6.1%27.3%
24.6%
18.8%
12.0%
C&I
Residential
HELOC
Owner-occupied nonfarm/nonresidential
Other nonfarm/nonresidential
C&D
Multifamily residential and farmland
Consumer & Other
Loan Highlights
- Loan portfolio is well-diversified across major loan types with a low concentration of non owner-occupied commercial real estate loans
- Total loan production of $197 million during the quarter
- Loans held for investment grew $19 million during the quarter
7
SOLID DEPOSIT COMPOSITION
Deposit Portfolio Composition as of March 31, 2024
Deposit Highlights
Time Deposits,
Noninterest Bearing Transaction, 9.6%
• Total Deposits grew $22 million during
the quarter
• Approximately 84% of deposits are
26.6%Interest Bearing Transaction, 24.9%
Savings & Money Market, 38.9%
insured as of March 31, 2024
• Minimal use of short-term brokered
deposits ($30 million as of March 31,
2024)
• Grew number of checking accounts by
6% YTD
8
INVESTMENT SECURITIES
Investment Securities Portfolio Details
AFS Investment Securities Portfolio as of March 31, 2024
(fair market value, in thousands)
•
Minimal exposure to market value losses due to
modest investment securities portfolio (4% of total
assets)
•
Other Comprehensive Loss of $3.2 million reduced
Tangible Book Value by $0.77 as of March 31, 2024
Corporate bonds, $11,393
Asset-backed securities, $7,208
◦ We intend and have the ability to hold the
available for sale investment securities to
maturity; no plan to sell
◦ No impact to regulatory capital ratios
• $2.5 million of HTM investment securities, net of ACL of
$14 thousand
CMO: U.S. Government- sponsored enterprises, $16,417
MBS: U.S. Government- sponsored enterprises, $7,496
9
STRATEGIC PILLARS 2024
Maintain
Leverage
Continue to
Maintain
Manage and
Banking
Promote
Leverage
Promote
Granularity
Center
Workplace
Strong
Evolve Risk
of Deposit
Our SBA
Innovation
Franchise and
Culture and
Capital
Management
and Loan
Expertise
Core Deposit
Social
Portfolios
Base
Responsibility
10
