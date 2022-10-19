Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. BayFirst Financial Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FHBI   US07279B1044

BAYFIRST FINANCIAL CORP.

(FHBI)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  11:55 2022-10-19 am EDT
16.30 USD   -4.12%
01:46pBayfirst Financial : Bank Opens Eighth Area Banking Center
PU
10/01BayFirst Financial Corp's Equity Buyback announced on January 26, 2021, has expired.
CI
09/21Bayfirst Financial Corp. : Costs Associated with Exit or Disposal Activities, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BayFirst Financial : Bank Opens Eighth Area Banking Center

10/19/2022 | 01:46pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
BayFirst Bank Opens Eighth Area Banking Center

October 19, 2022

BayFirst National Bank is proud to announce the opening of its eighth banking center located at 2102 59th Street West in Bradenton. The one story, 5,600+ square-foot banking center represents BayFirst's first full-service banking center in Manatee County.

Click here to read the full press release.

Disclaimer

Bayfirst Financial Corp. published this content on 19 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 October 2022 17:45:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BAYFIRST FINANCIAL CORP.
01:46pBayfirst Financial : Bank Opens Eighth Area Banking Center
PU
10/01BayFirst Financial Corp's Equity Buyback announced on January 26, 2021, has expired.
CI
09/21Bayfirst Financial Corp. : Costs Associated with Exit or Disposal Activities, Financial St..
AQ
09/21BayFirst Financial Corp. To Discontinue Nationwide Network of Residential Mortgage LPOs
AQ
09/21BayFirst Financial Corp. to Discontinue Nationwide Network of Residential Mortgage Loan..
CI
09/19Bayfirst Financial Corp. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (fo..
AQ
09/06Bayfirst Financial Corp. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (fo..
AQ
08/16Bayfirst Financial Corp. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (fo..
AQ
08/12BAYFIRST FINANCIAL CORP. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION A..
AQ
08/12Tranche Update on BayFirst Financial Corp.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on January 2..
CI
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 161 M - -
Net income 2021 24,6 M - -
Net cash 2021 28,8 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 3,96x
Yield 2021 1,22%
Capitalization 68,5 M 68,5 M -
EV / Sales 2020 7,72x
EV / Sales 2021 0,38x
Nbr of Employees 485
Free-Float 81,7%
Chart BAYFIRST FINANCIAL CORP.
Duration : Period :
BayFirst Financial Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Anthony N. Leo Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thomas Gerard Zernick President
Robin L. Oliver Executive VP, Chief Operating & Financial Officer
Anthony Saravanos Chairman
Mark S. Berset Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BAYFIRST FINANCIAL CORP.-25.34%68
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-12.31%135 547
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK13.70%66 161
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-2.43%49 981
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED-6.02%48 039
INDUSTRIAL BANK CO., LTD.-13.03%47 772