Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. BayFirst Financial Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FHBI   US07279B1044

BAYFIRST FINANCIAL CORP.

(FHBI)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BayFirst Financial : First Home Bank Opens North Sarasota Loan Production Office and Financial Resource Center

01/14/2022 | 01:52pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
First Home Bank Opens North Sarasota Loan Production Office and Financial Resource Center

January 14, 2022

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (January 14, 2022) - As part of its ongoing commitment to finding new ways to support every communities it serves, St. Petersburg-based First Home Bank - which currently operates seven banking centers in the Tampa Bay area, including one in Sarasota - has expanded its local presence with the opening of a new loan production office (LPO) and financial resource center in the Newtown community of North Sarasota.

Located in a building shared with the Sarasota Police Department at 1782 Dr. Luther King Way, the LPO is the first of its kind in the community, providing personal and commercial loans as well as financial education, programs and additional resources to community members and business owners. It also features a no-fee ATM, providing customers free access to their funds.

"We are excited to officially join the Newtown community and serve as a trusted financial institution for its residents, ensuring they have access to the resources and tools they need," said First Home Bank Sarasota Market President Tom Quale. "We are thankful for the support we have received from the community and its leaders to date and look forward to playing a role in the ongoing development of this historic area."

To lead these efforts, First Home Bank hired Sarasota residents Carlos Yancy and Joe McKenzie as business development specialists. Both will also join the Bank's PEACE Team (Providing Equal Access to Credit Envoy), a team of residential mortgage experts dedicated to combating inequality and better serving the needs of minority and low-to-moderate income borrowers in every phase of the homebuying process.

The opening of the North Sarasota LPO is just the latest in a series of announcements related to First Home Bank's efforts to better serve the residents of Sarasota and Manatee Counties. The bank recently broke ground on its second banking center in Sarasota located at 2075 S. Tamiami Trail, which will become the community bank's eighth banking center in the Tampa Bay area. It currently operates a banking center in Sarasota at 2033 Main Street, Suite 101 and has begun construction on another, located in West Bradenton.

Disclaimer

Bayfirst Financial Corp. published this content on 14 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 January 2022 18:51:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BAYFIRST FINANCIAL CORP.
01:52pBAYFIRST FINANCIAL : First Home Bank Opens North Sarasota Loan Production Office and Finan..
PU
01/12BAYFIRST FINANCIAL : With Focus on Local Lending, First Home Bank Continues to Raise Its P..
PU
01/07BAYFIRST FINANCIAL : Small Business Resolutions for 2022
PU
01/03BAYFIRST FINANCIAL CORP. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
2021BAYFIRST FINANCIAL : Financial Resolutions for the New Year
PU
2021BAYFIRST FINANCIAL CORP. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION A..
AQ
2021BAYFIRST FINANCIAL : Getting to Know Government Loans
PU
2021BAYFIRST FINANCIAL : First Home Bank Opens Seventh Area Banking Center in Belleair Bluffs
PU
2021BAYFIRST FINANCIAL CORP.(NASDAQCM : BAFN) added to NASDAQ Composite Index
CI
2021BAYFIRST FINANCIAL CORP. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 114 M - -
Net income 2020 12,7 M - -
Net Debt 2020 834 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 4,60x
Yield 2020 1,29%
Capitalization 88,0 M 88,0 M -
EV / Sales 2019 -0,55x
EV / Sales 2020 7,72x
Nbr of Employees 651
Free-Float -
Chart BAYFIRST FINANCIAL CORP.
Duration : Period :
BayFirst Financial Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Anthony N. Leo Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robin L. Oliver Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Anthony Saravanos Chairman
George Apostolou Director
Mark S. Berset Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BAYFIRST FINANCIAL CORP.-2.72%88
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED8.96%162 614
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.15.17%80 379
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK5.48%65 747
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED3.24%58 376
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)4.01%53 280