BayFirst Financial : First Home Bank Opens North Sarasota Loan Production Office and Financial Resource Center

January 14, 2022

As part of its ongoing commitment to finding new ways to support every communities it serves, St. Petersburg-based First Home Bank - which currently operates seven banking centers in the Tampa Bay area, including one in Sarasota - has expanded its local presence with the opening of a new loan production office (LPO) and financial resource center in the Newtown community of North Sarasota.Located in a building shared with the Sarasota Police Department at 1782 Dr. Luther King Way, the LPO is the first of its kind in the community, providing personal and commercial loans as well as financial education, programs and additional resources to community members and business owners. It also features a no-fee ATM, providing customers free access to their funds."We are excited to officially join the Newtown community and serve as a trusted financial institution for its residents, ensuring they have access to the resources and tools they need," said First Home Bank Sarasota Market President Tom Quale. "We are thankful for the support we have received from the community and its leaders to date and look forward to playing a role in the ongoing development of this historic area."To lead these efforts, First Home Bank hired Sarasota residents Carlos Yancy and Joe McKenzie as business development specialists. Both will also join the Bank's PEACE Team (Providing Equal Access to Credit Envoy), a team of residential mortgage experts dedicated to combating inequality and better serving the needs of minority and low-to-moderate income borrowers in every phase of the homebuying process.The opening of the North Sarasota LPO is just the latest in a series of announcements related to First Home Bank's efforts to better serve the residents of Sarasota and Manatee Counties. The bank recently broke ground on its second banking center in Sarasota located at 2075 S. Tamiami Trail, which will become the community bank's eighth banking center in the Tampa Bay area. It currently operates a banking center in Sarasota at 2033 Main Street, Suite 101 and has begun construction on another, located in West Bradenton.