Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. BayFirst Financial Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FHBI   US07279B1044

BAYFIRST FINANCIAL CORP.

(FHBI)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04/12 02:30:40 pm EDT
22.72 USD   -2.90%
05:25pBAYFIRST FINANCIAL : Steps to Take Before House Hunting this Homebuying Season
PU
04/06TAMPA BAY TIMES : Interest Rates Up and Rising.
PU
04/05BAYFIRST FINANCIAL CORP. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BayFirst Financial : Steps to Take Before House Hunting this Homebuying Season

04/12/2022 | 05:25pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Steps to Take Before House Hunting this Homebuying Season

April 12, 2022



Spring homebuying season is fast approaching, bringing with it the potential for even more demand and higher prices, all while mortgage rates continue to rise. In short, this year's traditional selling season is shaping up to be anything but.

However, as more and more buyers enter this increasingly challenging real estate market, there are things they can do before they start house hunting to ensure they are prepared to make a big move when the time comes.

To help, our residential experts have compiled the following list of steps all new buyers should take now:

1. Check your credit score. You can get your credit report and score for free once a year and it will help you narrow down your financing options or inspire you to take steps to improve it before you start touring homes.

2. Prove you can move. If you're a cash buyer, be sure to submit proof of funds with your offer. If you plan to apply for a mortgage, you should obtain preapproval vs. prequalification before you start shopping. First Home Bank's Buyer Ready Program provides preapproval and involves credit underwriting in advance, which can drastically reduce closing times and make your offer more attractive.

3. Lock in your rate. First Home Bank also recently announced it can now lock in an interest rate for up to 90 days for buyers who are preapproved for a mortgage - which alleviates some of the stress facing homebuyers in this hot real estate market. Through its Lock and Shop Program buyers can lock in their rate before a home is found and avoid qualifying issues that can occur in an increasing rate environment.

4. Save, save, save. The larger your down payment, the less you have to finance, meaning your transaction should be more streamlined and involve lower closing costs - which is attractive to most sellers.

5. Familiarize yourself with loan options. Not all mortgage products are created equal and there are many to choose from. So, before you start pounding the pavement, contact an expert who can help you find the best loan, then get you preapproved. For more information on available loans, click here.

6. Set your budget. While your mortgage lender can help you determine your max loan amount based on your financial position, in this current environment it's smart to target properties under what you qualify for to have room to negotiate.

7. Interview real estate agents. Find an agent who understands your wants and needs and is familiar with the area you're looking to buy in. Many have specialties, including first-time buyers, senior buyers or luxury homes, too.

When you decide to buy, the bank you choose can make a huge difference. Be sure your bank is doing its part to combat rising rates and help you stand out in order to move in in the upcoming months.

Contact us today about our Lock and Shop program, loan options and additional tips to consider this spring homebuying season.

First name (required)
Last name (required)
Email (required)
Phone (required)
CAPTCHA responseHelp us prevent spam

Disclaimer

Bayfirst Financial Corp. published this content on 12 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2022 21:24:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BAYFIRST FINANCIAL CORP.
05:25pBAYFIRST FINANCIAL : Steps to Take Before House Hunting this Homebuying Season
PU
04/06TAMPA BAY TIMES : Interest Rates Up and Rising.
PU
04/05BAYFIRST FINANCIAL CORP. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements..
AQ
03/31BAYFIRST FINANCIAL CORP. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION A..
AQ
03/28BAYFIRST FINANCIAL : Tips for Small Businesses Seeking Loans in the Face of Inflation
PU
03/20BAYFIRST FINANCIAL CORP.(NASDAQCM : BAFN) added to S&P TMI Index
CI
03/15BAYFIRST FINANCIAL : First Home Bank Achieves 100% Carbon Neutrality at All Seven of Its R..
PU
03/15BAYFIRST FINANCIAL : Two First Home Bank SBA Lending Experts Receive Coleman 2022 SBA Lend..
PU
03/09BAYFIRST FINANCIAL CORP. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements..
AQ
03/09BayFirst Financial Corp. Announces Resignation of Trifon Houvardas as Director
CI
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales
Net income
Net Debt
P/E ratio
Yield
Capitalization 93,9 M 93,9 M -
EV / Sales -1
EV / Sales 0
Nbr of Employees 637
Free-Float 81,7%
Chart BAYFIRST FINANCIAL CORP.
Duration : Period :
BayFirst Financial Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Anthony N. Leo Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thomas Gerard Zernick President
Robin L. Oliver Executive VP, Chief Operating & Financial Officer
Anthony Saravanos Chairman
George Apostolou Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BAYFIRST FINANCIAL CORP.2.77%94
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED11.57%165 617
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.20.48%81 266
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK6.85%66 279
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)18.97%65 813
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED0.69%57 364