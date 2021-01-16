Log in
BAYHORSE SILVER INC.

BAYHORSE SILVER INC.

(BHS)
Bayhorse Silver : Not To Proceed With Earn-In Option From Harrison Gold Project

01/16/2021 | 08:54pm EST
January 16, 2021 BHS2021-01

Bayhorse Silver Inc. (BHS: TSX-V) (the 'Company' or 'Bayhorse') reports that after extensive due diligence, and the inability to reach agreement on the terms of the post earn-in management of the contemplated Joint Venture upon earn-in, it has decided, in the best interests of the Company and its shareholders, to not continue with the earn-in with Bear Mountain Gold Mines Ltd on the Harrison Gold Project, Harrison, BC., Canada.

The Company continues with processing silver concentrate at its Bayhorse Silver Mine mill and flotation facility in nearby Idaho, with upgrades underway to increase the daily throughput of concentrate, on a 24 hour cycle, to 10 tonnes per day.

This News Release has been prepared on behalf of the Bayhorse Silver Inc. Board of Directors, which accepts full responsibility for its content.

Disclaimer

© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2019 - - -
Net income 2019 -1,90 M -1,49 M -1,49 M
Net Debt 2019 2,71 M 2,13 M 2,13 M
P/E ratio 2019 -5,10x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 12,9 M 10,1 M 10,1 M
EV / Sales 2018 -
EV / Sales 2019 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 89,5%
Chart BAYHORSE SILVER INC.
Duration : Period :
Bayhorse Silver Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Graeme James O'Neill Chief Executive Officer & Director
Rick Low President & Chief Financial Officer
John A. Cerenzia Independent Director
Corey Dean Klassen Independent Director
James Walker Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BAYHORSE SILVER INC.-14.29%10
BHP GROUP10.35%167 742
RIO TINTO PLC8.70%135 240
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC9.86%49 351
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.4.85%34 742
FRESNILLO PLC-3.72%10 893
