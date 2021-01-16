Bayhorse Silver : Not To Proceed With Earn-In Option From Harrison Gold Project

January 16, 2021 BHS2021-01

Bayhorse Silver Inc. (BHS: TSX-V) (the 'Company' or 'Bayhorse') reports that after extensive due diligence, and the inability to reach agreement on the terms of the post earn-in management of the contemplated Joint Venture upon earn-in, it has decided, in the best interests of the Company and its shareholders, to not continue with the earn-in with Bear Mountain Gold Mines Ltd on the Harrison Gold Project, Harrison, BC., Canada.

The Company continues with processing silver concentrate at its Bayhorse Silver Mine mill and flotation facility in nearby Idaho, with upgrades underway to increase the daily throughput of concentrate, on a 24 hour cycle, to 10 tonnes per day.

