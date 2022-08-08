Bayhorse Silver : SETTLES DEBT

May 24, 2022 BHS2022-10

BAYHORSE SETTLES DEBT

Bayhorse Silver Inc (BHS: TSX-V, BHSIF: OTCQB, 7KXN: FRANKFURT) ("Bayhorse" or the "Company") settles convertible debt plus accrued and unpaid interest.

The Company is amending its news release issued on May 18, 2022. Subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange, the Company has settled $352,935 of convertible debenture plus accrued and unpaid interest of $30,635.91 through the issuance of 7,671,418 common shares of the Company at a price of $0.05 per share, which was the closing price of the Company's stock on the settlement date of May 17, 2022. In accordance with the TSX Venture Exchange rules, the shares issued are subject to a hold period of four months plus a day from the date of issuance.

