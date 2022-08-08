Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Bayhorse Silver Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BHS   CA07278W1095

BAYHORSE SILVER INC.

(BHS)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  09:47 2022-08-08 am EDT
0.0450 CAD    0.00%
10:45aBAYHORSE SILVER : Corporate update, agm date, & financing
PU
10:35aBAYHORSE SILVER : Continued high grade silver assays at the bayhorse silver mine. oregon, usa
PU
10:35aBAYHORSE SILVER : Settles debt
PU
Bayhorse Silver : SETTLES DEBT

08/08/2022 | 10:35am EDT
May 24, 2022 BHS2022-10

BAYHORSE SETTLES DEBT

Bayhorse Silver Inc (BHS: TSX-V, BHSIF: OTCQB, 7KXN: FRANKFURT) ("Bayhorse" or the "Company") settles convertible debt plus accrued and unpaid interest.

The Company is amending its news release issued on May 18, 2022. Subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange, the Company has settled $352,935 of convertible debenture plus accrued and unpaid interest of $30,635.91 through the issuance of 7,671,418 common shares of the Company at a price of $0.05 per share, which was the closing price of the Company's stock on the settlement date of May 17, 2022. In accordance with the TSX Venture Exchange rules, the shares issued are subject to a hold period of four months plus a day from the date of issuance.

This News Release has been prepared on behalf of the Bayhorse Silver Inc. Board of Directors, which accepts full responsibility for its contents.

Disclaimer

Bayhorse Silver Inc. published this content on 08 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 August 2022 14:34:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials ()
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -5,85 M - -
Net Debt 2021 0,40 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -3,09x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 10,2 M 7,84 M -
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 95,5%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Graeme James O'Neill Chief Executive Officer & Director
Rick Low President & Chief Financial Officer
John A. Cerenzia Independent Director
Corey Dean Klassen Independent Director
James Walker Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BAYHORSE SILVER INC.-55.00%8
BHP GROUP LIMITED-6.48%135 408
RIO TINTO PLC0.73%99 092
GLENCORE PLC24.50%73 391
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-3.95%42 366
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)53.63%39 497