Baylin Technologies Inc. is a Canada-based diversified global technology company. The Company is focused on the research, design, development, manufacture and sale of passive and active radio-frequency products, satellite communications products, and supporting services. The Company's products are marketed and sold under the brand names Galtronics and Advantech Wireless. The Galtronics line of business designs and manufactures wireless antenna solutions for customers embedded, infrastructure, mobile and network enabled products. The Galtronics line of business is comprised of three business lines: Embedded Antenna, Wireless Infrastructure, and Mobile and Network. The Satcom line of business designs and manufactures radio frequency (RF) and microwave products for wireless communications markets and for commercial, critical infrastructure, government and military clients. The Satcom products are manufactured at the Company's facilities in Canada and the United States.