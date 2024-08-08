Baylin Technologies Inc.

Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations For the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2024

This management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") of financial condition and results of operations of Baylin Technologies Inc. ("Baylin", the "Company", "we" or "us") was prepared by the Company's management. This MD&A should be read in conjunction with the audited consolidated financial statements of Baylin and related notes thereto for the year ended December 31, 2023 (the "Annual Financial Statements") and the unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements of Baylin and related notes thereto for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 (the "Interim Financial Statements" and, together with the Annual Financial Statements, the "Financial Statements"). The Financial Statements have been prepared using accounting policies consistent with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB"). In preparing this MD&A, management has taken into account information available to it up to August 7, 2024, unless otherwise stated.

Additional information relating to the Company, including the most recent Annual Information Form, may be found under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Unless otherwise stated, all amounts shown in this MD&A are in Canadian dollars.

This MD&A contains commentary by the Company's management regarding the Company's strategy, operating results, financial position and outlook. Management is responsible for the accuracy, integrity, and objectivity of this MD&A. Accordingly, management develops, maintains and supports necessary systems and controls to provide reasonable assurance as to the accuracy of the comments contained herein.

The Company has hired an investment banker to facilitate the divestiture of our Mobile and Network ("M&N") business line in this calendar year. As a result, for accounting purposes, it is being reported as "held for sale" or "discontinued operations". Unless otherwise noted in this MD&A, the financial and other disclosures reflect the continuing operations of the Company and exclude the M&N business line.

