English
Published: 2024-06-27 14:02:27 CEST
Bayport Management LTD
Other information disclosed according to the rules of the Exchange
Bayport Management Ltd - Further extension of deadline to release audited financial results

Further extension of deadline to release audited financial results

Attachments

  • BML Extension communique
  • BML Extension communique

Attachments:
BML Extension communique.pdf
BML Extension communique.pdf

This news release was distributed by Company News System, www.nasdaqomxnordic.com/news/marketnotices
To subscribe on regulatory news from this company, go to the subscription page

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Bayport Management Ltd. published this content on 27 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 June 2024 12:08:15 UTC.