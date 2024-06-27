Bayport Management Ltd is a Mauritius-based holding company. The Company is involved in the provision of retail financial services. The Companyâs subsidiaries include Bayport Financial Services Limited, Bayport Savings and Loans Limited, Bayport Financial Services (T) Limited, Bayport Financial Services Uganda Limited, Money Quest Investments (Proprietary) Limited, Bayport Colombia S.A., Bayport Asesores Ltda and others. The Company operates in Zambia, Ghana, Tanzania, Uganda, Botswana, Mozambique, Colombia and Mexico. Its products are structured into four product sets: credit, savings, transacting and insurance. Its personal loan products include both retail loans, which are recovered through direct payments, preferably through debit orders, and payroll loans, which are collected through employersâ payrolls. Its transactional account gives customers access to competitive interest rates, mobile banking, e-wallets, payment kiosks and automated teller machine (ATM) services.

Sector Corporate Financial Services