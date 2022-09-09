Bayport Management : NAV

Warwyck Phoenix PCC

(Incorporated in the Republic of Mauritius) (Registration number: C124895 C1/GBL) (the "Company")

NET ASSET VALUE ("NAV") PER SHARE ANNOUNCEMENT - AS AT 31 AUGUST 2022

Cell name NAV per share (EUR) Warwyck Phoenix Global Invest Fund 2 (the "Cell 7") 1,306.4114 Warwyck Phoenix Global Invest Fund 6 (the "Cell 11") 516.0330

By order of the Board

Perigeum Capital Ltd

SEM authorised representative and sponsor

Date: 9 September 2022

This notice is issued pursuant to SEM Listing Rules 11.3 and 16.43. The Board of Directors of the Company accepts full responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in this announcement.