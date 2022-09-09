Bayport Management : NAV

Warwyck Phoenix PCC
(Incorporated in the Republic of Mauritius) (Registration number: C124895 C1/GBL) (the "Company")
NET ASSET VALUE ("NAV") PER SHARE ANNOUNCEMENT - AS AT 31 AUGUST 2022
|
Cell name
|
NAV per share (EUR)
|
Warwyck Phoenix Global Invest Fund 2 (the "Cell 7")
|
1,306.4114
|
Warwyck Phoenix Global Invest Fund 6 (the "Cell 11")
|
516.0330
By order of the Board
Perigeum Capital Ltd
SEM authorised representative and sponsor
Date: 9 September 2022
This notice is issued pursuant to SEM Listing Rules 11.3 and 16.43. The Board of Directors of the Company accepts full responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in this announcement.
Disclaimer
Bayport Management Ltd. published this content on 09 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2022 07:09:05 UTC.