    BAYP.N0000   MU0410N00004

BAYPORT MANAGEMENT LTD

(BAYP.N0000)
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Mauritius  -  2022-09-07
4.250 USD    0.00%
BAYPORT MANAGEMENT : Nav
PU
Bayport Management Ltd Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2022
CI
BAYPORT MANAGEMENT : Communique
PU
Bayport Management : NAV

09/09/2022 | 03:10am EDT
Warwyck Phoenix PCC

(Incorporated in the Republic of Mauritius) (Registration number: C124895 C1/GBL) (the "Company")

NET ASSET VALUE ("NAV") PER SHARE ANNOUNCEMENT - AS AT 31 AUGUST 2022

Cell name

NAV per share (EUR)

Warwyck Phoenix Global Invest Fund 2 (the "Cell 7")

1,306.4114

Warwyck Phoenix Global Invest Fund 6 (the "Cell 11")

516.0330

By order of the Board

Perigeum Capital Ltd

SEM authorised representative and sponsor

Date: 9 September 2022

This notice is issued pursuant to SEM Listing Rules 11.3 and 16.43. The Board of Directors of the Company accepts full responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in this announcement.

Disclaimer

Bayport Management Ltd. published this content on 09 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2022 07:09:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 176 M - -
Net income 2021 12,6 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 003 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 11,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 106 M 106 M -
EV / Sales 2020 5,54x
EV / Sales 2021 6,30x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 96,9%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Nicholas Dominic Haag Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Franco Danesi Non-Executive Director
Roberto Rossi Non-Executive Director
Christopher Newson Executive Director
