    BAYP.N0000   MU0410N00004

BAYPORT MANAGEMENT LTD

(BAYP.N0000)
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Mauritius  -  2023-01-11
4.250 USD    0.00%
2022Bayport Management : SEM Communique
PU
2022Bayport Management Ltd Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
CI
2022Bayport Management Ltd Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
CI
Bayport Management : NAV

01/13/2023 | 07:40am EST
Bayport Management Ltd

Business Registration number: C08054787

Communiqué

Shareholders and the general public are referred to the announcement released by Bayport Management Ltd ("BML"or the "Company") on 30 December 2022 relating to the approval received from the Listing Executive Committee of the Stock Exchange of Mauritius Ltd for the issue and listing of 3,431,411 new ordinary shares of BML (the "New Shares") to Firefly Investments 326 (Proprietary) Limited.

The Board of directors of BML now wishes to inform the market that the issue date of the New Shares has been deferred from 16 January 2023 to 31 January 2023. Trading in the New Shares will also start from commencement of trade on the aforementioned date.

This announcement is not an invitation to the public to subscribe for ordinary shares in the Company and is provided for information purposes only.

By order of the Board

13 January 2023

SEM Authorised Representative & Sponsor

Company Secretary

and Mauritian Corporate Advisor

For further information please contact:

Mauritian Corporate Advisor

Perigeum Capital Ltd

Corporate Advisor

+230 402 0890

This notice is issued pursuant to SEM Listing Rule 11.3. The Board accepts full responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in this announcement.

Disclaimer

Disclaimer

Bayport Management Ltd. published this content on 13 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 January 2023 12:39:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 176 M - -
Net income 2021 12,6 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 003 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 11,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 105 M 105 M -
EV / Sales 2020 5,54x
EV / Sales 2021 6,30x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 96,9%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Christopher J. Blandford-Newson Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gregory Davis Chief Financial Officer
Nicholas Dominic Haag Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Bryan Arlow Chief Operating Officer
Victoria Eugenia Bejarano de la Torre Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BAYPORT MANAGEMENT LTD0.00%105
CHAILEASE HOLDING COMPANY LIMITED4.15%11 774
MITSUBISHI HC CAPITAL INC.-0.15%7 172
ELEMENT FLEET MANAGEMENT CORP.1.90%5 510
POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED5.74%4 852
FAR EAST HORIZON LIMITED11.48%3 758