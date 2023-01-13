Bayport Management : NAV

Bayport Management Ltd

Business Registration number: C08054787

Communiqué

Shareholders and the general public are referred to the announcement released by Bayport Management Ltd ("BML"or the "Company") on 30 December 2022 relating to the approval received from the Listing Executive Committee of the Stock Exchange of Mauritius Ltd for the issue and listing of 3,431,411 new ordinary shares of BML (the "New Shares") to Firefly Investments 326 (Proprietary) Limited.

The Board of directors of BML now wishes to inform the market that the issue date of the New Shares has been deferred from 16 January 2023 to 31 January 2023. Trading in the New Shares will also start from commencement of trade on the aforementioned date.

This announcement is not an invitation to the public to subscribe for ordinary shares in the Company and is provided for information purposes only.