Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 3, 2024) - Bayridge Resources Corp. (CSE: BYRG) ("Bayridge" or the "Company") updates that its common shares are eligible for electronic clearing and settlement in the United States through the Depository Trust Company ("DTC"). DTC eligibility is expected to simplify the process of trading and enhance liquidity of Bayridge's shares in the United States.

The DTC is a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation, a U.S. company that manages the electronic clearing and settlement of publicly traded companies. Securities that are eligible to be electronically cleared and settled through DTC are considered to be "DTC eligible". This electronic method of clearing securities speeds up the receipt of stock and cash, and thus accelerates the settlement process for investors and brokers, enabling the stock to be traded over a much wider selection of brokerage firms by coming into compliance with their requirements.

"I am pleased to announce that Bayridge's common shares are DTC eligible, which will make the trading of Bayridge's shares easier, faster and cheaper for a wider array of investors," commented Saf Dhillon, CEO of Bayridge Resources Corp. "DTC eligibility enables US based investors to electronically buy, sell, withdraw and deposit at any legacy or online discount brokerages in North America."

The Company also announces that it has entered into a marketing services agreement with Financial Star News Inc. ("FSN") dated May 30, 2024 (the "Agreement"), extending the term of its original agreement with FSN dated March 22, 2024, as previously extended on April 19, 2024.

Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, FSN will assist the Company with, as appropriate, creating campaigns, ad groups, text ads, display ads, performing detailed keyword research, setting up and managing remarketing campaigns, optimizing keyword options, coordinating online advertisers and marketers corresponding to online marketing targets, creating landing pages for ad campaigns and generally bringing attention to the business of the Company. The promotional activity undertaken by FSN will occur on a www.theFinancialStar.com landing page, and via Google ads and native advertising.

The Company has paid a fee of USD $500,000 (plus GST) for the extension. The services will commence immediately and are expected to last for a period of approximately sixty days, subject to earlier or later consumption of the marketing budget. The Company will not issue any securities to FSN as compensation for its marketing services. As of the date hereof, to the Company's knowledge, FSN (including its directors and officers) does not own any securities of the Company and has an arm's length relationship with the Company.

About Bayridge Resources Corp.

Bayridge Resources Corp. is a mining exploration company that currently operates the Sharpe Lake property, a lithium exploration project in Ontario. The Company also has an interest in two uranium exploration projects located in the Athabasca Basin in Saskatchewan, which were optioned from Canalaska Uranium Corp.

For more information, please contact:

Saf Dhillon, President & Chief Executive Officer

E-mail: saf@bayridgeresources.com

Tel: 604-484-3031

Forward-looking information

All statements included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that Bayridge expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Such statements may involve, but are not limited to, statements with respect to: the expected benefits of DTC eligibility for the Company's shares; and the Company's engagement of FSN and the scope of services and timing thereof. These forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions made by Bayridge based on its experience, perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. In addition, these statements involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will prove inaccurate, certain of which are beyond Bayridge's control. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, Bayridge does not intend to revise or update these forward-looking statements after the date hereof or revise them to reflect the occurrence of future unanticipated events.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

NOT FOR US DISTRIBUTION OR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES



To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/211623