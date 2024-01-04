Bayridge Resources Corp. announced the appointment of Patience Pachawo as the chief financial officer of the Company. Ms. Pachawo has taken over the CFO role at the Company from Brijender Jassal.

Mr. Jassal continues to serve as a director of the company. Patience Pachawo is an accounting professional with over 10 years of accounting, auditing and financial reporting experience working with private and public entities in a broad range of industries, including mining, oil and gas, aviation, software as a service, renewable energy, and real estate.