Bayridge Resources Corp. announced the appointment of Patience Pachawo as corporate secretary of the Company. Ms. Pachawo has taken over the CS roles at the Company from Stephanie Sharma.

Patience Pachawo is an accounting professional with over 10 years of accounting, auditing and financial reporting experience working with private and public entities in a broad range of industries, including mining, oil and gas, aviation, software as a service, renewable energy, and real estate.