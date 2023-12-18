Official BAYRIDGE RESOURCES CORP. press release

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 18, 2023) - The Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE" or "the Exchange") today announced market statistics for November 2023.

November 2023 Operating Statistics

Trading volume of CSE-listed securities totaled 952 million shares;

Trading value of CSE-listed securities was $295 million;

CSE issuers completed 76 financings that raised an aggregate $176 million; and

The CSE welcomed listings from four new companies, bringing total listed securities to 819 as at November 30, 2023.

"It has been a busy and productive fall season for the Canadian Securities Exchange," said Richard Carleton, CEO of the CSE. "We just launched our new website, which is the result of many months of hard work by our team. We also recently had a series of highly productive meetings at the MJBizCon cannabis conference in Las Vegas and the IMARC mining conference in Sydney, Australia. In addition to receiving productive feedback from many of our existing issuers, we were pleased to make contact with numerous entrepreneurs considering future listings."

"November saw the completion of the single largest capital raising of 2023 by any CSE-listed company. It is very encouraging that the issuer was a U.S. cannabis company, demonstrating that CSE-listed cannabis companies continue to access significant capital despite challenging market conditions."

New CSE Website

The CSE is thrilled to unveil its next-generation website. The new site features a more modern interface, enhanced navigation and content, and faster loading times across all devices. The site will continue to evolve in the coming months as additional new features are added. CSE management invites the investment community to visit the site and provide feedback on your experience.

Interview with Richard Carleton

A year-end interview with Richard Carleton is now available on the CSE website. In a wide-ranging discussion, Mr. Carleton analyzed the challenging capital market conditions that prevailed in 2023, and explained why he is more optimistic for 2024. He also discussed the CSE's significant recent achievements, and what the Exchange is focused on for the coming year. The interview is available here.

New Listings in November 2023

Core Nickel Corp. (CNCO)

Bayridge Resources Corp. (BYRG)

Hybrid Power Solutions Inc. (HPSS)

Mabel Ventures Inc. (MBL)

About the Canadian Securities Exchange:

The Canadian Securities Exchange is a rapidly growing exchange invested in working with entrepreneurs, innovators and disruptors to access public capital markets in Canada. The Exchange's efficient operating model, advanced technology and competitive fee structure help its listed issuers of all sectors and sizes minimize their cost of capital and enhance global liquidity.

Our client-centric approach and corresponding products and services ensure businesses have the support they need to confidently realize their vision.

The CSE offers global investors access to an innovative collection of growing and mature companies.

