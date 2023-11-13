Baytex Energy Corp. Stock price
Equities
BTE
CA07317Q1054
Oil & Gas Exploration and Production
|
Market Closed -
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|5.590 CAD
|+3.71%
|-7.76%
|-8.06%
|Nov. 06
|Baytex Energy Maintained at Buy at Stifel FirstEnergy Following Q3 Results; Price Target Raised to C$8.25
|MT
|Nov. 03
|Transcript : Baytex Energy Corp., Q3 2023 Earnings Call, Nov 03, 2023
|CI
|Sales 2023 *
|3,243 M 2,347 M
|Sales 2024 *
|4,320 M 3,126 M
|Capitalization
|4,667 M 3,378 M
|Net income 2023 *
|650 M 470 M
|Net income 2024 *
|933 M 675 M
|EV / Sales 2023 *
2,22x
|Net Debt 2023 *
|2,520 M 1,824 M
|Net Debt 2024 *
|1,859 M 1,345 M
|EV / Sales 2024 *
1,51x
|P/E ratio 2023 *
6,11x
|P/E ratio 2024 *
5,15x
|Employees
|231
|Yield 2023 *
0,73%
|Yield 2024 *
1,62%
|Free-Float
|86.99%
|1 day
|+3.71%
|1 week
|-7.76%
|Current month
|-6.83%
|1 month
|-1.41%
|6 months
|+25.62%
|Current year
|-8.06%
1 week
5.23
5.70
1 month
5.23
6.37
Current year
3.83
6.37
1 year
3.83
7.42
3 years
0.53
9.16
5 years
0.27
9.16
10 years
0.27
49.88
|Managers
|Title
|Age
|Since
Eric Greager CEO
|Chief Executive Officer
|52
|Nov. 03
|Director of Finance/CFO
|46
|2015
Chad E. Lundberg COO
|Chief Operating Officer
|-
|2018
|Members of the board
|Title
|Age
|Since
Trudy M. Curran BRD
|Director/Board Member
|60
|2016
Angela Lekatsas BRD
|Director/Board Member
|61
|Feb. 07
Stephen Reynish BRD
|Director/Board Member
|64
|2020
|Name
|Weight
|AuM
|1st Jan change
|Investor Rating
|1.83%
|26 M€
|-8.06%
|-
|1.33%
|1,191 M€
|+6.71%
|0.94%
|517 M€
|+0.41%
|0.68%
|144 M€
|+1.82%
|0.45%
|7 M€
|+0.68%
|Date
|Price
|Change
|Volume
|23-11-10
|5.590
|+3.71%
|5,419,687
|23-11-09
|5.390
|+1.70%
|6,734,752
|23-11-08
|5.300
|-3.64%
|8,549,165
|23-11-07
|5.500
|-6.46%
|9,292,814
|23-11-06
|5.880
|-2.97%
|6,938,053
Delayed Quote Toronto Stock Exchange, November 10, 2023 at 04:00 pm EST
Baytex Energy Corp. is a Canada-based energy company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. Its crude oil and natural gas operations are organized into three main operating areas: Light Oil USA (Eagle Ford), Light Oil Canada (Pembina Duvernay / Viking) and Heavy Oil Canada (Peace River / Peavine / Lloydminster). Its Eagle Ford assets are located in the core of the liquids-rich Eagle Ford shale in South Texas. The Eagle Ford shale covers approximately 162,000 net acres of crude oil operations. Its Viking assets are located in the Dodsland area in southwest Saskatchewan and in the Esther area of southeastern Alberta. It also holds 100% working interest land position in the East Duvernay resource play in central Alberta.
Calendar
2023-12-13 - Canadian Currency
Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
B
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
12
Last Close Price
5.590CAD
Average target price
7.958CAD
Spread / Average Target
+42.37%
EPS Revisions
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|-8.06%
|3 374 M $
|-20.36%
|269 B $
|-2.03%
|137 B $
|+29.26%
|79 714 M $
|-5.27%
|71 552 M $
|+18.49%
|69 712 M $
|+2.26%
|54 492 M $
|-3.19%
|53 522 M $
|-0.16%
|43 305 M $
|-10.24%
|38 636 M $