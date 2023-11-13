Stock BTE BAYTEX ENERGY CORP.
PDF Report : Baytex Energy Corp.

Baytex Energy Corp. Stock price

Equities

BTE

CA07317Q1054

Oil & Gas Exploration and Production

Market Closed - Toronto Stock Exchange
Other stock markets
 04:00:00 2023-11-10 pm EST 		Intraday chart for Baytex Energy Corp. 5-day change 1st Jan Change
5.590 CAD +3.71% -7.76% -8.06%
Financials

Sales 2023 * 3,243 M 2,347 M Sales 2024 * 4,320 M 3,126 M Capitalization 4,667 M 3,378 M
Net income 2023 * 650 M 470 M Net income 2024 * 933 M 675 M EV / Sales 2023 *
2,22x
Net Debt 2023 * 2,520 M 1,824 M Net Debt 2024 * 1,859 M 1,345 M EV / Sales 2024 *
1,51x
P/E ratio 2023 *
6,11x
P/E ratio 2024 *
5,15x
Employees 231
Yield 2023 *
0,73%
Yield 2024 *
1,62%
Free-Float 86.99%
More Fundamentals * Assessed data

Chart Baytex Energy Corp.

Dynamic Chart

Latest news about Baytex Energy Corp.

Analyst Recommendations on Baytex Energy Corp.

Press releases Baytex Energy Corp.

Quotes and Performance

1 day+3.71%
1 week-7.76%
Current month-6.83%
1 month-1.41%
6 months+25.62%
Current year-8.06%
Highs and lows

1 week
5.23
Extreme 5.23
5.70
1 month
5.23
Extreme 5.23
6.37
Current year
3.83
Extreme 3.83
6.37
1 year
3.83
Extreme 3.83
7.42
3 years
0.53
Extreme 0.53
9.16
5 years
0.27
Extreme 0.268
9.16
10 years
0.27
Extreme 0.268
49.88
Managers and Directors - Baytex Energy Corp.

Managers TitleAgeSince
Eric Greager CEO
 Chief Executive Officer 52 Nov. 03
Chad L. Kalmakoff DFI
 Director of Finance/CFO 46 2015
Chad E. Lundberg COO
 Chief Operating Officer - 2018
Members of the board TitleAgeSince
Trudy M. Curran BRD
 Director/Board Member 60 2016
Angela Lekatsas BRD
 Director/Board Member 61 Feb. 07
Stephen Reynish BRD
 Director/Board Member 64 2020
ETFs positioned on Baytex Energy Corp.

Name Weight AuM 1st Jan change Investor Rating
FORMIDABLE ETF - USD ETF Formidable ETF - USD
1.83% 26 M€ -8.06% -
ISHARES S&P/TSX CAPPED ENERGY INDEX ETF - CAD ETF iShares S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index ETF - CAD
1.33% 1,191 M€ +6.71%
FIRST TRUST NATURAL GAS ETF - USD ETF First Trust Natural Gas ETF - USD
0.94% 517 M€ +0.41%
ISHARES S&P/TSX COMPLETION INDEX ETF - CAD ETF iShares S&P/TSX Completion Index ETF - CAD
0.68% 144 M€ +1.82%
FIRST TRUST DEVELOPED MARKETS EX-US SMALL CAP ALPHADEX ETF - USD ETF First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX ETF - USD
0.45% 7 M€ +0.68%
Quotes

Date Price Change Volume
23-11-10 5.590 +3.71% 5,419,687
23-11-09 5.390 +1.70% 6,734,752
23-11-08 5.300 -3.64% 8,549,165
23-11-07 5.500 -6.46% 9,292,814
23-11-06 5.880 -2.97% 6,938,053

Delayed Quote Toronto Stock Exchange, November 10, 2023 at 04:00 pm EST

Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp. is a Canada-based energy company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. Its crude oil and natural gas operations are organized into three main operating areas: Light Oil USA (Eagle Ford), Light Oil Canada (Pembina Duvernay / Viking) and Heavy Oil Canada (Peace River / Peavine / Lloydminster). Its Eagle Ford assets are located in the core of the liquids-rich Eagle Ford shale in South Texas. The Eagle Ford shale covers approximately 162,000 net acres of crude oil operations. Its Viking assets are located in the Dodsland area in southwest Saskatchewan and in the Esther area of southeastern Alberta. It also holds 100% working interest land position in the East Duvernay resource play in central Alberta.
Sector
Oil & Gas Exploration and Production
Calendar
2023-12-13 - Canadian Currency
Income Statement Evolution

More financial data

Ratings for Baytex Energy Corp.

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
B
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
12
Last Close Price
5.590CAD
Average target price
7.958CAD
Spread / Average Target
+42.37%
EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Other Oil & Gas Exploration and Production

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
BAYTEX ENERGY CORP. Stock Baytex Energy Corp.
-8.06% 3 374 M $
CHEVRON CORPORATION Stock Chevron Corporation
-20.36% 269 B $
CONOCOPHILLIPS Stock ConocoPhillips
-2.03% 137 B $
CNOOC LIMITED Stock CNOOC Limited
+29.26% 79 714 M $
EOG RESOURCES, INC. Stock EOG Resources, Inc.
-5.27% 71 552 M $
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED Stock Canadian Natural Resources Limited
+18.49% 69 712 M $
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY Stock Pioneer Natural Resources Company
+2.26% 54 492 M $
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION Stock Occidental Petroleum Corporation
-3.19% 53 522 M $
HESS CORPORATION Stock Hess Corporation
-0.16% 43 305 M $
WOODSIDE ENERGY GROUP LTD Stock Woodside Energy Group Ltd
-10.24% 38 636 M $
Other Oil & Gas Exploration and Production
